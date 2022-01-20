SoftBank Prices Its Biggest-Ever Yen Bond Worth $4.8 Billion

Ayai Tomisawa and Finbarr Flynn
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. priced its biggest-ever yen bond on Thursday, using its popularity with retail investors to raise 550 billion yen ($4.8 billion) to pay off other debt.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Billionaire Masayoshi Son’s technology conglomerate, which made headlines last year after soured bets on Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc., has been the single-biggest issuer in the Japanese corporate bond market in the past decade. It sold the new seven-year subordinated note at 2.48%, according to underwriter Nomura Securities Co.

Despite the high gearing, Son’s reputation for entrepreneurship means the company is popular among retail investors, and in comparison with payouts on Japanese government debt and notes from other local companies, its bonds offer attractive returns.

The yield on SoftBank’s new bond is a touch higher than the yield on 450 billion yen of subordinated bonds it issued last September, reflecting the rise in borrowing costs for Japanese companies this year as global central banks begin unwinding their crisis-era stimulus.

Bloomberg-compiled data show the company has at least $6.8 billion worth of bonds across currencies due this year including a note of more than 400 billion yen next month.

(Adds detail, background from first paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sequoia Picks Saudi Fintech for First Gulf Deal as Foray Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- Sequoia Capital has made its first investment in the Persian Gulf region by leading a funding round for Lean Technologies, a Saudi fintech firm whose founders include the son of the kingdom’s former oil minister, Khalid Al-Falih.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of

  • Is The Biggest Bank Stock By Market Cap A Buy After Mixed Quarter?

    JPMorgan Chase is setting up in a base, and the Fed has signaled a more aggressive path to higher rates. So is JPM stock a buy right now?

  • Fed Hikes to Test Indonesia’s Resolve to Maintain Dovish Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank Indonesia says its monetary policy doesn’t have to move in lockstep with the Federal Reserve’s. Metrics from currency carry to bond spread buffers paint a different picture.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision

  • China Stocks Climb as Banks Cut Borrowing Costs After PBOC Moves

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rose after lenders lowered borrowing costs following the central bank’s move to cut policy loan rates and commit to more easing. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseThe Hang Seng

  • Ex-Cantor Broker Barred From Invoking 9/11 in Defense to SEC

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Cantor Fitzgerald LP broker was barred from bringing up 9/11 as part of his defense against SEC charges that he illegally split commissions with another employee.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet

  • China cuts key rates, stepping up monetary stimulus effort to underpin economy

    China stepped up its monetary easing efforts to prop up a slowing economy this week by lowering a set of key policy rates and lending benchmarks, and markets believe Beijing could ease further before growth bottoms out. With the property downturn seen persisting into 2022 and fast-spreading Omicron variant dampening consumer activity, many analysts expect more easing measures will be necessary, despite other major economies, including the United States, appearing set to tighten their monetary policies this year. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.70% from 3.80%.

  • Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles

    As oil prices soar in 2022 it is getting increasingly difficult to ignore the fact that the world needs fossil fuels and the companies that provide them are undervalued

  • Gold at Highest Since November as Traders Seek Inflation Hedge

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose to the highest level in almost two months amid demand for an inflation hedge, while the bond market sell-off stalled and U.S. equities continued to retreat. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on

  • McLaren president details hybrid supercar that ‘revolves around this Formula 1 DNA’

    McLaren Americas President Nicolas Brown joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the auto manufacturer's 2021 performance, future product lines, its Artura hybrid, and the supercar market.

  • China Aoyuan Won’t Pay Bonds, Signals Default Imminent

    (Bloomberg) -- China Aoyuan Group Ltd. won’t make payments on four dollar bonds and said that will trigger defaults on all other offshore debt, becoming the latest Chinese developer to succumb to the industry’s liquidity crisis.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsMicros

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • Why Shiba Inu's Robinhood Rumors Are a Bigger Deal Than Dogecoin's Tesla News

    A Robinhood listing would mean more to Shiba Inu.

  • 3 Warren Buffett dividend stocks yielding as high as 4.6%

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • 3 Must-Have Fidelity Mutual Funds for Astounding Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).