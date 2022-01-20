SoftBank Prices Its Biggest-Ever Yen Bond Worth $4.8 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. priced its biggest-ever yen bond on Thursday, using its popularity with retail investors to raise 550 billion yen ($4.8 billion) to pay off other debt.

Billionaire Masayoshi Son’s technology conglomerate, which made headlines last year after soured bets on Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc., has been the single-biggest issuer in the Japanese corporate bond market in the past decade. It sold the new seven-year subordinated note at 2.48%, according to underwriter Nomura Securities Co.

Despite the high gearing, Son’s reputation for entrepreneurship means the company is popular among retail investors, and in comparison with payouts on Japanese government debt and notes from other local companies, its bonds offer attractive returns.

The yield on SoftBank’s new bond is a touch higher than the yield on 450 billion yen of subordinated bonds it issued last September, reflecting the rise in borrowing costs for Japanese companies this year as global central banks begin unwinding their crisis-era stimulus.

Bloomberg-compiled data show the company has at least $6.8 billion worth of bonds across currencies due this year including a note of more than 400 billion yen next month.

