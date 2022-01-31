SoftBank, Riverwood lead $93 million investment in Brazilian HR startup Gupy

Aluisio Alves
·1 min read

By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian digital human resources startup Gupy said on Monday it has raised 500 million reais ($93.15 million) in a funding round led by Japan's SoftBank and U.S. venture capital firm Riverwood.

Founded in 2015, Gupy uses artificial intelligence to select, hire and train employees. According to the startup, it has around 1,500 client companies in Latin America, including Ambev, GPA, Vivo, Cielo and Lojas Renner.

The funding round comes after an expansion of automated human resources services in Brazil, especially during pandemic-related lockdowns. Mariana Dias, Gupy's CEO and cofounder, said automated services are able to reduce the time spent on hiring employees by about 70%.

Gupy's latest funding round was 12 times larger than its previous one in June 2021, when the firm raised 40 million reais. Four months later, it acquired Niduu, a startup focused on employee training.

"Now, with the new round, we can increase investments in technology and offering solutions for workers looking for jobs through the recruitment platform," Dias told Reuters, mentioning the launch of a free marketplace for job offers.

She declined to disclose Gupy's valuation in the latest funding round. The company currently has 470 employees.

Dias said that acquisitions would be one of company's growth drivers, with an initial public offering (IPO) not on its radar right now.

($1 = 5.3674 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trial for former Mashpee Wampanoag chairman Cedric Cromwell set for April

    A trial date has been set for Cedric Cromwell, former Mashpee Wampanoag chairman indicted on charges of bribery, extortion, filing false tax returns.

  • White House tries to tamp down Democratic jitters about midterm messaging

    By most measures, President Joe Biden enters his second year in office in a woeful place.

  • India economy projected to grow 8% in coming fiscal year

    India’s economy is projected to grow 8% to 8.5% in the financial year beginning April 1, signaling a strong recovery after it was slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The government’s annual economic survey, released Monday, comes a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present the national budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The survey also forecast that India’s economy will expand at a 9.2% annual pace in the current financial year.

  • See inside a brand-new $338.4 million Etihad Boeing 787-10 'Greenliner,' that the airline says operated the world's most sustainable flight

    Etihad is convinced that airlines that don't acquire new aircraft like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and adopt green principles will soon be "history."

  • China Bans Australian Meatworks at Center of Covid Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- China has temporarily banned meat from a South Australian meatworks, the latest in a string of import halts from Australia in two years as authorities in Beijing increase scrutiny of overseas processing plants.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsFutures Signal U.S. May Trail Global Equity Rally: Markets W

  • Permian Average Well Production Is Set To Break Records In 2022

    The average productivity of new wells in the Permian Basin is set to hit a record high in 2022, breaching past 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

  • Why isn’t India fulfilling Elon Musk’s wish for a duty cut?

    Tesla's unwillingness to make in India is a sore point for prime minister Narendra Modi's government.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Inches Its Way to $40,000

    While indicators begin to reflect a shift in sentiment, regulators could test support for the crypto majors once the weekend is over.

  • Dearth of Explosive Experts to Drivers Hurt Top Australia Miners

    (Bloomberg) -- From explosives experts to truck drivers, labor shortages are becoming an increasing challenge for mine operators across Western Australia after the state abandoned plans to end Covid-related border controls. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsFutures Signal U.S. May Trail Global Equity Rally: Markets Wr

  • Concerns over food shortages as CO2 deal ends

    Food and drink firms are warning supplies could be hit unless a production deal is extended

  • Oil Majors Expected To Post Strong Earnings Next Week

    Big oil earnings reports are starting to trickle in, and while earnings have improved significantly, some analyst expectations may not be met

  • Energy crisis: How countries are dealing with rising prices

    From cash handouts to price caps, other countries are using a variety of measures to combat soaring gas prices.

  • Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal Likely to Survive Legal Scrutiny

    Microsoft’s Jan. 18 announcement that it intends to purchase Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion—which would mark the highest dollar amount ever paid by a tech company for an acquisition—has rocked the video game and esports industries. The massive dollar figure, coupled with concerns about diminished competition, invites legal questions about whether the deal will satisfy […]

  • Here Are the Stocks Likely to Benefit From India’s Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- Infrastructure, rural development and health-care stocks are among analysts’ top picks as India’s government is set to step up spending in a budget aimed at kickstarting investment to boost growth.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsFutures Signal U.S. May Trail Global Equity Rally: Markets WrapBoeing Is

  • THE FUTURIST: The 2020s decade will continue to be the most disruptive in history

    I cannot say when the market will peak. This should happen by the second half of the year at the latest.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead Earnings: Alphabet, PayPal, Exxon Mobil, Meta, Qualcomm and Amazon in Focus

    The following is a list of earnings slated for release from January 31 to February 4, along with a few previews.

  • Oil forward curves signal tight market, supporting price rally

    The risk of geopolitical disruption to oil supply at a time of already tight inventories due to the strong post-pandemic recovery has sent the premium commanded by barrels for prompt delivery soaring, suggesting the current price rally has further to run. Under this "backwardated" market structure, the current price is higher than that of later-dated contract months, encouraging traders to release oil from storage and sell it promptly. The six-month spread between Brent for March delivery versus September delivery was $6.75 on Friday, the steepest since 2013.

  • Rising geopolitical tension and demand send oil price outlook soaring - Reuters poll

    Oil prices will build on a strong start to the year with geopolitical risks to supply complementing a strong demand rebound as fears over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant fade, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. A survey of 43 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $79.16 a barrel this year, the highest projection for 2022 thus far and a notable increase from December's $73.57 consensus. U.S. crude was forecast to average $76.23 in 2022, versus the $71.38 forecast last month.

  • New Treatment Curbing COVID-19

    A new COVID treatment could curb the virus and keep more people out of the hospital.&nbsp; It's in limited supply and only offered through UC Davis Health in the Sacramento area.

  • The future of mining cryptocurrency and the electricity consumption challenges

    Cryptocurrency is the financial sector’s ‘Knight in Shining Armour’, introducing millions of people to the great things it comes with – anonymity, adaptability, security among others, with Bitcoin and Ethereum being its two most loved squires.