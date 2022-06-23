SoftBank’s Son Faces Shareholders Shaken by $34 Billion Loss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Min Jeong Lee and Takahiko Hyuga
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Masayoshi Son
    Japanese businessman

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son is used to praise and encouragement from shareholders. But the company’s loss of $34 billion in market value over the last year is a test for even his most faithful admirers when they gather for the annual shareholders’ meeting on Friday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Investors stuck by Son when SoftBank announced a holding company strategy in 2015 to hive out its staid but profitable domestic telecom business to become the world’s largest investor in volatile tech startups. When the Vision Fund booked an $18 billion loss on investments like WeWork and Uber Technologies Inc. in 2020, they pointed to Son’s ability to win thousands-fold returns on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. When Son preached patience as the stock began a downward trajectory from a March peak last year, they listened and hung on.

But five years of deploying $142 billion has now resulted in a record 2.1 trillion yen ($15.4 billion) loss for the company in the quarter ended in March. Much of that can be pinned on the recent global selloff in tech and a crackdown on China’s biggest technology companies, but much can also be attributed to SoftBank’s pressure on companies to make big, aggressive bets.

With SoftBank’s own financial health on the line, shareholder confidence is near a breaking point, said Mio Kato of LightStream Research. Son needs to show how SoftBank adds value as an investor and chart steps -- such as further share buybacks financed by sales of Alibaba stocks -- for the stock price to recover, he said.

“Investors remain loyal as long as they believe in your dream, but once they realize things aren’t working, trust crumbles in an instant,” Kato said.

Shareholders looking for signs of recovery see a portfolio awash with red instead. SoftBank bet more than $12 billion on Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc., but Didi delisted from the New York Stock Exchange less than a year after its IPO and that stake is now worth less than $3 billion. South Korean ecommerce company Coupang Inc.’s shares are down close to 70% from a year earlier, and other publicly listed companies -- which represent only a fraction of its portfolio companies -- have similarly tumbled in value.

Anxiety remains high that big write-offs might yet be ahead. A number of portfolio companies have been forced to restructure or raise funds at lower valuations. SoftBank-backed firms that have recently announced headcount reductions include Swedish payments firm Klarna Bank AB and privacy management company OneTrust, while Bloomberg News has reported staff cuts at chip unit Arm Ltd.

Questions also linger on whether anyone on SoftBank’s board is able to provide proper oversight. SoftBank’s board has lost its most independent voices in recent years, including outgoing outside director Lip-Bu Tan who cautioned that Son “needs people to provide safeguards, give him advice and make him even more successful” in an open departure letter. “Poor choices made too quickly can have negative consequences for the company.”

A key item on Friday’s agenda is SoftBank’s appointment of David Chao to replace Tan as an external director. Chao -- a co-founder and general partner at venture capital firm DCM -- had previously invested in companies such as vertical farming startup Plenty Inc. and personal finance startup SoFi Technologies Inc., in which the Vision Fund also invested. SoFi in 2017 was embroiled in a sexual harassment investigation that led to the ouster of its CEO.

“This feels like a continuation of the degradation of the strength of board oversight,” Kato said about Chao. “Given some of the scandals at SoFi which he had invested in, it is not a ringing endorsement of his ability to contribute to better governance at SoftBank.”

SoftBank this year will conduct fewer and smaller deals, Son has said. So far this year, the average size of SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 investments stood at about $100 million to $200 million in more than 50 funding rounds, compared with around $900 million for Vision Fund 1. In January-March, the Vision Fund doled out $2.5 billion, or less than one-fourth of the $10.4 billion it spent the previous quarter.

SoftBank’s emphasis on breakneck speed remains the same, however. It reached a decision to invest in Japan’s AI Medical Service Inc. within two months of a 30-minute Zoom meeting in February between founder Tomohiro Tada and Son. After Tada’s presentation of the company -- which uses artificial intelligence to help clinicians identify potential cancers of the stomach and intestines -- Son spent 15 to 20 minutes asking for numbers to back up the accuracy of AIM’s technology, Tada said.

Several minutes into the call, Son suggested Tada should seek as much as $74 million, double the sum Tada proposed. The two also brainstormed possible business models for when AIM would scale up, Tada said. Following an intense two weeks of some 150 email exchanges, SoftBank in April led an $59 million funding round into AIM.

Due to Covid-related precautions, only 150 shareholders will attend Friday’s meeting at SoftBank’s headquarters in Tokyo, which will be broadcast via a web portal. Son will take questions selected from those submitted in writing online, SoftBank said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Software Sector Volatility?

    Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, has rebounded. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • SoftBank Group International CEO to Leave After Five Months

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s Michel Combes is leaving his post as head of overseas arm SoftBank Group International (SBGI) five months after taking on the role vacated by former SoftBank Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell

  • Oklahoma experts weigh in on gas, boycott social media trend

    Oklahoma experts weigh in on gas, boycott social media trend

  • Deutsche Bank Looks Back to 1780s for Parallel to US Bond Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Not since 1788 -- the year before the founding of the Treasury -- have US bonds fallen so much, according to a calculation by Deutsche Bank AG strategists. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpJim

  • Abby Joseph Cohen Says Era of Everything Going Up Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- With fervor in markets receding, investors will need to critically focus on fundamentals and security selection to ride out the turbulence, Abby Joseph Cohen said.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possible

  • Stock Market Reverses Higher As Powell Testifies; This Growth Index Plunges 3.6%

    Stock market indexes reversed higher after opening lower Wednesday, as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made a report on monetary policy to Congress.

  • Tesla Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity, This Analyst Says. Why He’s Still a Bull.

    CFRA's Garrett Nelson compares the auto maker to Apple and Amazon in the 2010s, returning more than a 1,000%.

  • Allegheny Technologies moves headquarters, changes its name to ATI

    One of Pittsburgh’s biggest public companies is Pittsburgh-based no more. Allegheny Technologies Inc. on Wednesday said it is changing its name to ATI Inc., and that it is now headquartered at its executive office in Dallas, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said in the filing that the headquarters move provides “an independent, centralized headquarters location” expected to strengthen its strategic focus and support the independent functioning of its other operating hubs located throughout its corporate footprint.

  • Nick Faldo to retire after 16 years in booth with CBS and Golf Channel

    Nick Faldo started in TV on ABC in 2004 before switching networks.

  • Berkshire Hathaway buys 9.6 million more Occidental shares, raises stake to over 16%

    The purchases were made over the past week and cost about $529 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Following the purchases, Berkshire now owns about 152.7 million Occidental shares worth about $8.52 billion based on Occidental stock's Wednesday close, which is down over 21% since it touched its year's high in May. However, Occidental's share prices are currently up over 90% this year, after more than doubling, as they benefited from Berkshire's purchases and rising oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Latest meme stock Revlon surges more than 50% in heavy trading

    Nail polish maker Revlon Inc continued its surge as the latest so-called meme stock riding a wave of retail investor interest as the stock gained more than 50% in heavy trading on Wednesday. Shares of the $330 million market-cap company, which filed for bankruptcy last Wednesday, are up more than 400% since its lows on June 14 as retail investors appear to pile in to the company. Overall, shares of Revlon were the second-most traded by brokerage customers of Fidelity on Wednesday, following only the shares of Tesla Inc, according to the firm.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in Apple in 2012, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has turned out to be a terrific investment over the past decade thanks to the company's dominant position in the smartphone market, as evident from the stock's impressive market-beating returns. Despite this, investors who purchased Apple stock a decade ago are sitting on fat gains, which demonstrates that buying and holding great companies for the long run is a sound investment strategy. A $10,000 investment in Apple stock at the beginning of 2012 would now be worth just over $106,000, assuming the dividends paid out by the tech giant were reinvested.

  • Huntington Ingalls (HII) Wins $240M Deal to Build LPD 32

    Huntington's (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding unit is going to provide long-lead-time material along with performing detailed design and construction of LPD 32.

  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says it's naive to think the Fed's rate hikes 'will make things good again'

    Consumers are getting squeezed at both ends, as Fed rate hikes push up borrowing costs and inflation is soaring.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • Investors should 'gorge' on stocks if the market falls another 18% as next bull market could send S&P 500 to 8,900 by 2028: Bank of America

    If the S&P 500 falls to 3,300, investors should "bite" on stocks, and a decline to 3,600 means investors should "nibble" on buying stocks, BofA said.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.