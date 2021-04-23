SoftBank SPAC Said to Be in Talks for Vision Fund-Backed Mapbox

Sarah McBride
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Vision Fund portfolio company Mapbox Inc. is in talks to go public via a special purpose acquisition company also overseen by SoftBank Group Corp., according to a person familiar with the situation.

Mapbox, which makes mapping tools used by Instacart Inc. and Snap Inc., is in discussions with SVF Investment Corp. 3 at a valuation of as much as $2 billion, according to Sky News, which earlier reported the negotiations. Mapbox is talking with several SPACs and no deal has been finalized, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

The San Francisco-based startup is taking on Alphabet Inc.’s Google Maps, trying to establish itself as the center of car navigation systems.Mapbox announced a deal with General Motors Co. this week and last year reached an agreement with BMW Group for in-car navigation. It’s looking to unveil deals with a half-dozen additional carmakers this year.

The company was valued at more than $1 billion and was on track for revenue of more than $100 million this year, Bloomberg News reported in March.

In February, SoftBank said it would raise as much as $630 million through two SPACs, on top of a $525 million blank-check company unveiled at the end of last year.

Mapbox Chief Executive Officer Peter Sirota declined to comment Friday on the situation.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ZipRecruiter Adds to Tech Firms Going Public Via Direct Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- ZipRecruiter Inc. filed for a direct listing on the heels of four other companies that have chosen the alternative route to going public in the past year.The job search and recruiting company became profitable in 2020, even as its revenue declined slightly, according to its filing Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since its founding in 2010, more than 2.8 million businesses and 110 million job seekers have used ZipRecruiter, the company said.In a direct listing, a company doesn’t raise fresh capital and existing investors can typically begin selling their shares on the first day of trading without the usual lockup period restrictions in an initial public offering. It can also save on banking fees and the time spent on an investor roadshow.Coinbase Global Inc. is the most recent of a handful tech-oriented companies to go public through a direct listing. The cryptocurrency exchange’s listing this month was preceded in the past year by Roblox Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc. and Asana Inc.Website-hosting service Squarespace Inc. filed last week for a direct listing. Such listings were pioneered largely by Spotify Technology SA in 2018 and Slack Technologies Inc. the following year.ZipRecruiter, based in Santa Monica, California, was valued in a 2018 funding round at $1.5 billion. Last year, it had net income of $86 million on revenue of $364 million, compared with a net loss of $6.3 million on revenue of $430 million in 2019, according to its filing.Chief Executive Officer Ian Siegel and other executives, along with investors such as Institutional Venture Partners and Wellington will continue to control the company through Class B shares, which carry 20 votes each compared to one each for the Class A shares to be sold to the public.While banks don’t underwrite offerings as they do in IPOs, they do advise the company on the process. ZipRecruiter’s advisers include Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to the filing.ZipRecruiter plans for its shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ZIP.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $102.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day.

  • Better Than Tech? Why FCX Stock Got Another Swing Trading Shot

    A focus on growth and technology and away from boring old metals and miners may have been costly in this rally.

  • SoFi Moving Forward With SPAC Merger Plans

    The online personal lender announced on Twitter that it has refiled its S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • SPACs Start Adding Caveats to Statements Following SEC Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission’s warning shot to the blank-check industry is reverberating throughout the complex, prompting the first of what could be hundreds of restatement filings.At least six special purpose acquisition companies submitted filings this week, including one of venture-capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. SPACs and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., addressing the SEC’s accounting guidance set forth last week.The regulatory body said that SPACs may need to account for warrants -- securities issued to early SPAC investors -- as liabilities, rather than as equity. To the chagrin of the industry that guidance ran counter to common practice. Filings from Vertiv Holdings Co., FG New America Acquisition Corp., Altimar Acquisition Corp. and Mallard Acquisition Corp. all included the message that previously audited financial statements “should no longer be relied upon.”READ MORE: SPAC Boom Faces New SEC Threat With Accounting CrackdownA torrent of such filings might be on the way. There are more than 500 pre-deal SPACs trading on U.S. exchanges and at least 58 companies that have merged with SPACs -- almost all of which were compelled to review past financial statements to determine whether accounting differences were significant enough to require financial restatements.“It’s a pain in the butt for issuers,” Matthew Tuttle, chief investment officer of Tuttle Capital Management and who runs an actively-managed SPAC ETF, said. “But it’s nothing more than a speed bump really. The full intent of the SEC might’ve been to just slow things down a bit.”Adds Julian Klymochko, CIO of Accelerate Financial Technologies, who runs a SPAC-focused ETF: “The bigger deal is sentiment. We had zero SPAC IPOs this week, and only a couple deals -- I can’t recall a week when there were that few announced.”The new issuance market for SPACs has all but frozen and the pace of deal announcements has slowed as sentiment has soured. But perhaps there’s a clue in the noise of financial restatements that could give some investors an edge. “If you see a restatement and two days later a deal announcement -- hey, maybe there’s something there. Maybe it’s a signal,” Tuttle said.Of the early bird filers Northern Genesis has an announced deal with Canadian electric truck maker Lion Electric and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, one with personal finance company Social Finance Inc.SPAC shares were little changed midday in New York on Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop (GME) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    GameStop (GME) closed the most recent trading day at $151.18, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session.

  • What to Expect From AMD This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is picking up steam and on Tuesday, after the bell, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will announce its quarterly results. Going by recent positive pre-announcements from peers, Intel and Nvidia – both expect to post higher revenue than prior guidance – Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore anticipates “another characteristic beat/raise.” “Overall,” the 5-star analyst said, “We expect another solid quarter from AMD, as the company is firing on all cylinders (server CPUs, game consoles, notebook/desktop CPUs, discrete GPUs), with supply-limited potential for incremental upside to the company's 1Q guidance and its CY21 rev growth outlook (DBe +40% y/y for CY21 vs. AMD guide of +37%).” Over the past year, AMD has benefited from the WFH trend. Any worries that with reopenings, this tailwind will subside are evidently misplaced. IDC/Gartner data points to 55% and 32% year-over-year growth in PCs, respectively, and Seymore thinks the company’s C&G (computing and graphics) segment could spring a positive surprise, “albeit somewhat limited by continued foundry supply constraints.” In EESC (enterprise, embedded and semi-custom), the analyst forecasts a “somewhat smoother game console cycle than prior cycles,” while for the Rome server business, Seymore expects “continued growth” and will hope to glean some insight on “customer engagement” with the new EPYC Milan products. Overall, Seymore calls for Q1 revenue of $3.25 billion, amounting to an 82% year-over-year uptick and slightly above the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. EPS is expected to hit $0.45, a cent above the Street’s call. Looking ahead to the second quarter, Seymore expects AMD will guide for revenue to increase by 72% year-over-year to $3.33 billion, roughly 2% higher than Wall Street’s $3.28 billion estimate. Once again, the 2Q21 EPS estimate of $0.47, is a cent higher than the Street’s forecast. Interestingly, however, despite the glowing review and elevated expectations, Seymore has a Hold rating for AMD shares. The analyst cites a valuation which “sufficiently reflects the company’s growth potential and any upside to EPS,” as the reason for staying on the sidelines. Seymore’s $90 price target implies one-year upside of 9%. (To watch Seymore’s track record, click here) Looking at the consensus breakdown, most analysts disagree. 13 Buy reviews are joined by 5 Holds and 1 Sell, all resulting in a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $103.59, suggesting shares will add 25% over the coming months. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for chip stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • UPDATE 8-U.S. ends J&J COVID-19 vaccine pause; shots to resume immediately

    The United States can immediately resume use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, top health regulators said on Friday, ending a 10-day pause to investigate the vaccine's link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration said in a joint statement that they would warn of the risk of a potentially fatal syndrome involving severe blood clots and low platelets in a fact sheet given to recipients. Top U.S. FDA officials said the decision was effective immediately, clearing the way for shots in arms as early as Saturday.

  • CBP: 'Perceptions of U.S. immigration policy changes' driving border surge

    A surge in large groups of people crossing the border illegally is being driven in part by the belief that the Biden administration’s policies will allow migrants to stay in the U.S., according to an alert issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

  • Australia resists calls for tougher climate targets

    The country remains out of step with other major nations by refusing to commit to deeper emissions cuts.

  • Taiwan authorities look into Apple supplier hack

    Unreleased Apple product blueprints claimed to be among hackers' haul.

  • George W Bush reveals who he voted for in 2020 election – and it wasn’t Biden or Trump

    Revelation follows criticism of Republican party in recent days

  • George Floyd mural in Texas defaced with racist graffiti after Derek Chauvin murder conviction

    Police describe perpetrator as ‘some knucklehead’

  • ‘A bunch of people will probably die’: Elon Musk gets candid on Mars tourism in barefoot interview

    ‘If an arduous and dangerous journey where you might not come back alive, but it’s a glorious adventure, sounds appealing, Mars is the place. That’s the ad for Mars,’ Musk says

  • Bodycam footage shows police beating black man for littering

    ‘What I saw in the video was another George Floyd,’ attorney says

  • Swipe alt-right: Capitol riot suspect arrested after bragging about it on dating app Bumble

    ‘We are not a match,’ woman replies to Robert Chapman

  • Caitlyn Jenner officially running for California governor

    Casting herself as a ‘compassionate disrupter,’ the reality TV star and former Olympian hopes to unseat Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election

  • Covid 'hate crimes' against Asian Americans on rise

    Covid-related attacks directed at Asian Americans have escalated in the US - here's what's happening.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Socialite is called ‘courageous’ and ‘tough’ by lawyers as she pleads not guilty

    Follow the latest updates from the inside and out of the courtroom

  • Biden appears to be only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

    Leaders who could be seen without masks included Putin, Merkel, Erdogan, and EU bigwigs von der Leyen and Michel