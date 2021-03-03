SoftBank Takes Top Spot on Topix From Toyota as Clout Grows

1 / 2

SoftBank Takes Top Spot on Topix From Toyota as Clout Grows

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shoko Oda and Toshiro Hasegawa
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son has come to dominate Silicon Valley. Now his company is increasingly dominating Japan’s markets, with SoftBank Group Corp. rising to become the largest-weighted stock on the country’s Topix index.

SoftBank pulled ahead of Toyota Motor Corp. in pole position on the benchmark gauge last week, and sat as the highest weighting, albeit by a fraction, as of market close on Wednesday. That’s ended an almost 13-year streak for the automaker as the largest stock on the index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The change is further evidence of SoftBank’s own winning run. While Toyota trades little changed in 2021, SoftBank stock is up over 30%, rallying past a two-decade record to a new high, backed by a surging stock market which has lifted the value of its portfolio companies.

Masayoshi Son Just Pushed SoftBank Shares Past Dot-Com Peak

Toyota, meanwhile, has been impacted by production outages due to earthquakes in Japan and freezing temperatures in the U.S., concerns over the global semiconductor shortage, and fears it’s losing out in the red-hot electric vehicle market.

“It’s good news for the Japanese equity market, which has traditionally been dominated by manufacturers that have very low valuation,” said Mitsushige Akino, a senior executive officer at Ichiyoshi Asset Management Co. “If Toyota continued to remain the top weight, then there’s limit to how high the index can go. It’s a historic turning point.”

Shares of SoftBank rose 2.1% on Wednesday, beating a 0.5% gain in the Topix gauge and a 0.6% advance in Toyota’s stock.

Changing Times

Another reason for SoftBank’s dominance is the makeup of the Topix. The index is weighted by market value, where Toyota still dominates. But that value is adjusted by a “free-float weight ratio,” based on the number of shares actually available to be traded in the market. The opaque measurement ignores stock that’s locked up by major shareholders, treasury stock or cross-shareholdings held by units or firms with business dealings.

A recent review in January trimmed Toyota’s ratio to 50% from more than 55%, with Keiichi Ito, chief quants analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., noting that Toyota is impacted by its vast series of cross-shareholdings. SoftBank has a ratio of 60%.

SoftBank’s dominance in Japan’s markets is becoming more pronounced. It’s the second-largest weighting on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average after Fast Retailing Co., as well as the second most valuable company in the country by market value.

“Changing times demand different companies,” said Ito.

With Toyota having lost its crown as the world’s most valuable automaker to Tesla Inc. last summer, it may soon discover that SoftBank also outranks it in Japan too. While SoftBank’s market value trails Toyota’s 25.9 trillion yen valuation by around 4 trillion yen, that gap has narrowed by more than two-thirds in the past year.

(Adds Akino’s comment in the fifth paragraph, updates prices throughout.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk-led SpaceX's job ad shows plan for Starlink factory in Texas

    Musk, who leads several futuristic companies, including Tesla Inc, Neuralink and Boring Co, moved to the Lone Star State from California in December to focus on the electric-car maker's new plant in the state and his SpaceX venture. Earlier on Tuesday, Musk tweeted, "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," without elaborating further.

  • Oil Halts Run of Losses Before OPEC+ Meeting With Output to Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebouded after a three-day fall with the OPEC+ alliance said to be poised to agree an output increase at its meeting this week, a sign of the market’s underlying resilience as the impact of the pandemic ebbs.West Texas Intermediate gained 0.5% following the worst losing run since December as Brent also rose. The widespread view among the group is the market can absorb extra barrels, according to people familiar with the matter.Oil has staged a powerful rally this year, driven by significant OPEC+ curbs -- including unilateral cuts by Saudi Arabia -- and a vaccine-aided rebound in demand. That strength has paved the way for the alliance to return some barrels, with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo saying on Tuesday that the economic outlook and oil market continue to improve. The grouping could return the bulk of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day hike that’s up for debate.“Tomorrow is an important day but it’s very much unclear how much OPEC will add,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “I don’t think the Saudis will return their additional cuts fully.”There are two parts to the production rise that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies will address. First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out its extra reduction of 1 million barrels a day it made voluntarily?See also: Big Oil Isn’t Betting on the Future of Crude: David FicklingBulls may draw comfort from further signs the pandemic is ebbing. In the U.S., the daily case count fell to its lowest in more than four months, while economic indicators continued to improve. In Asia, Indian fuel demand will reach a record in the 12 months through March 2022, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the nation’s oil ministry.In an additional positive indicator that economies are on the mend, data Wednesday showed Australia powered into 2021. Gross domestic product jumped 3.1% in the final three months of last year, pointing to a V-shaped recovery.The gathering pace of recovery presents “the perfect opportunity for OPEC+ to raise production,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said in a note, predicting that the group will agree to add 750,000 barrels per day.Still, U.S. crude inventories rose more than 7 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute reported, according to people familiar. If confirmed by the official tally, that would be the largest weekly build since December. The API figures also showed drops in gasoline and distillates.Shifts in Brent’s prompt timespread point to an easing of near-term tightness. It was at 52 cents a barrel in backwardation on Wednesday, down from 86 cents a week ago.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Want To Ask Cathie Wood A Question? Here's Your Opportunity

    Cathie Wood has become arguably the biggest name on Wall Street over the past year and Benzinga is giving you the chance to ask her anything about the market. The founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management will join Benzinga on Wednesday afternoon for an exclusive interview on the "Raz Report" beginning at 2 p.m. ET. In order to have your questions answered, you must sign up here to register. The show will air live on Benzinga's YouTube channel and BZ will also randomly select questions from the audience to ask during the interview. Some of Wood's funds like the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) were among the top market performers in 2020. She's also been a longtime bull on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and she proved doubters wrong on her bullish bet from February 2018, calling for Tesla shares to hit $4,000. The stock eclipsed that level, on a split-adjusted basis, earlier this year. ARK's daily emails, typically sent in the evening when the after-hours session is still open for trading, have been known to cause big spikes whenever Wood makes a new stock purchase or adds more shares to an existing holding. Wood was named the best stock picker of 2020 by Bloomberg News editor-in-chief emeritus Matthew A. Winkler. Now, traders and investors have the chance to interact directly with Cathie Wood. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFantom Is Top Performing Cryptocurrency Again: Here's What You Need To KnowGoldman Sachs To Restart Crypto Desk After Abandoning The Idea In 2018© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Target thinks the future of e-commerce is its stores

    Target has built its entire e-commerce business around its stores, which act as a network of nearly 1,900 mini fulfillment centers.

  • Target (TGT) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    TGT earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2020.

  • PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Nio

    Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will cover at least 20 stocks determined by co-hosts Joel Elconin and Dennis Dick along with producer Spencer Israel. One of the top performers in 2020, Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) announced fourth-quarter results after the close on Monday and is trading deep in the red. The price action in this popular issue makes it the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. About Nio: Dubbed as the Tesla of China, the company operates in China’s premium electronic vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Nio A Huge Gainer In 2020: After ending 2020 at $4.02, Nio was almost cut in half in March when it bottomed at $2.11. Its eight-month winning streak was snapped in December, but the issue rallied to make a new all-time in January at $66.99 and posted its all-time closing high Jan. 11 at $62.70. Nio Backs Off Ahead Of Q1 Report: Following its all-time-high, the issue held above $60 for a few days but then retreated to $55.67 by Jan. 15. From there, it mounted another rally but was turned back ahead of its all-time high, only reaching $64.62 before going into a retreat once again. It breached $60 two days later and went into a more prolonged decline. The low of this retreat took the issue all the way to $41.66 by Feb. 23. It managed to crawl its way back to $49.76 on Monday, the day of the quarterly report. Nio's Mixed Q4 Report: After the close on Monday, the company announced an adjusted EPS loss of 14 cents, which missed the Street estimate of a 7-cent loss. View more earnings on NIO The automaker posted a slight sales beat of $1.02 billion against a $1.01-billion estimate. The company more than doubled fourth-quarter deliveries year-over-year, from 8,224 to 17,353. For the first quarter, the company forecast sales in the $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion range and deliveries in the 20,000-20,500range. On a negative note, the company said that chip shortages will hit EV production in the second quarter. PreMarket Prep's Take On Nio: When the issue was being covered on the show Tuesday, it was trading off the premarket low and was hovering in the lower $46 handle. Neither host of the show was impressed with the premaket action. "The issue is in no man’s land," said co-host Dennis Dick. The author of this article suggested that if the issue was not able to get into the lower end of Monday’s range ($47.63), there was more downside to come. The hosts concurred on the next two possible support levels: the minor support at Friday’s low ($44.62) and the major support at the low of the move at $41.66. NIO Price Action: After a lower open, Nio attempted to reach Monday’s low ($47.63), only reaching $47.13, and resumed its move lower. The stock ended Tuesday's session down 13% at $43.29. The full discussion on the issue from Tuesday’s show can be found here: See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Johnson & JohnsonPreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: DoorDash© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were slammed on Tuesday, falling as much as 4.7%, and finishing 4.5% lower by the end of the trading day. The stock was likely down due to a broader sell-off on Tuesday that was particularly tough on growth stocks. During part of last week, shares were pummeled along with many other growth stocks, but Tesla roared higher on Monday amid the S&P 500's best day since June.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Rally Falls To Key Levels; Vaccine Play Soars Late

    The major indexes hit resistance at key levels and fell to natural support areas Tuesday. Ford leapt as Nio, EV stocks sold off.

  • Microsoft accuses China over email cyber-attacks

    The US tech giant blamed the attacks on Hafnium, a state-sponsored group operating out of China.

  • Volvo Cars to double U.S. footprint, as it aims to go all electric by 2030

    Volvo Cars’s aggressive push to go all electric by the end of this decade, is expected to expand the company’s U.S. operations significantly over the next several years, according to the President and CEO of Volvo Cars USA.

  • Is Tesla Testing New Solar Roof Panels?

    After Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) released its first solar tile roof, the V3, in 2016 there was an expectation other tile designs would follow. On Tuesday, new tiles were seen according to an Electrek report. What Happened: Aerial photographs were taken of what looks to be a new solar tile design at Tesla’s facility in Freemont, California. Twitter user Machine Planet (@Paul91701736) featured photos taken by Shorty Air Force of what looks to be a new shade of brown solar tile system installed on a Tesla test house. The Shorty Air Force is a group that flies (drone or airplane) over Tesla's sites to see what it is working on and shares the information and photos with the public. Why It Matters: Tesla’s testing facility is not only used to examine the efficiency of its products but to also train internal and external solar tile installers. Tesla has been slow to roll out new tile designs. It's reported the company has experienced production delays, as well as issues with installations. Until Tuesday, “We have only seen a single version of the tiles being installed on customer roofs,” Electrek noted. This new photograph shows this may change. What’s Next: Last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said 2021 would be the year of the solar roof, according to Teslarati. Although Tesla has been installing its first solar tiles design across the U.S. for years, a new product could indicate the company is ramping up production, which would certainly help to back up Musk’s prediction. (Photo: Shorty Air Force) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Canadian Graphite Miner Could Be Gearing Up For A Huge YearLithium And Hydrogen Trades: 5 Battery-Related Stocks To Watch© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Exclusive: Goldman Sachs restarts cryptocurrency desk amid bitcoin boom

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc has restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk and will begin dealing bitcoin futures and non-deliverable forwards for clients from next week, a person familiar with the matter said. The team will sit within the U.S. bank's Global Markets division, the person said. The desk is part of Goldman's activities within the fast-growing digital assets sector, which also includes projects involving blockchain technology and central bank digital currencies, the person said.

  • Rainmaker Moelis Seeks $1.2 Billion From Three New SPACs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Moelis, one of Wall Street’s most prolific dealmakers, is seeking to raise a combined $1.2 billion from three new blank-check firms.Atlas Crest Investment Corp. III, the biggest of the special purpose acquisition companies, plans to raise $600 million in an initial public offering, according to a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It is offering 60 million units at $10 apiece, with each unit representing one Class A share and a quarter of a redeemable warrant.Atlas Crest Investment Corp. IV is seeking to raise $400 million, while Atlas Crest Investment Corp. V lodged registration documents for a $200 million offering, according to separate filings. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is sole book-running manager for the three IPOs.The SPACs are sponsored by boutique investment bank Moelis & Co. Founder Moelis will be chairman of the three blank-check firms. Michael Spellacy, a veteran investor and consultant who previously held senior positions at Accenture Plc and Bridgewater Associates, will serve as chief executive officer. They are all seeking listings on the New York Stock Exchange.Moelis joins a slew of other serial dealmakers seeking to repeatedly tap the market to raise funds for dealmaking. The first SPAC in Moelis’s Atlas Crest series reached a deal last month to combine with flying-taxi startup Archer. The second SPAC raised $300 million, more than its initial target, and began trading Feb. 4. It hasn’t yet announced a merger target.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian stocks perk up on economic cheer as Treasuries stabilise

    Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday as investors shrugged off concerns that stocks may have rallied too far too fast in the past year, and focused instead on optimism that more imminent U.S. stimulus will energise the global economic recovery. But some analysts warned that worries that stock prices may be frothy, a fear echoed by a top Chinese regulatory official on Tuesday, may make it harder for equity markets to hang on to gains. Fears that last week's sell-off in U.S. Treasuries, which rattled stock markets, could resume may also put a lid on stock prices, they said.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks retreat after S&P 500's best session since June

    Stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning as the major indexes steadied after rallying a day earlier.

  • Stocks edge down as investors hit pause, watch bond yields

    Global equity markets were little changed on Tuesday as Wall Street retreated and investors took stock of gains from Monday's surge, pausing to gauge whether a bond yield jump had run its course. "It was such a strong opening to the month yesterday that investors could be short-term focused and saying, 'Let's take some of the profits that we saw yesterday,'" said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York. March began with a bang on Monday as global equities markets rose, the S&P 500 had its best day since June 5 and bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff.

  • Why the EU is sitting on millions of unused Covid vaccines

    A false report in German media, comments made by Emmanuel Macron, and possible Russian disinformation have made Europeans hesitant to accept the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for March 1st

    New Strong Buy Stocks for March 1st

  • Analysis: U.S. bond derivatives signal calm, but economic fundamentals could spur more sell-offs

    After a sharp sell-off last week, U.S. Treasuries have stabilized with bond market indicators and derivatives positioning pointing to near-term calm, but an improving economy could trigger another slide in their prices. The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield hit a one-year high of 1.614% on Thursday in what investors called a "tantrum without the taper," as the market sold off on expectations that an economic rebound would force the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary conditions sooner than anticipated. While yields could spike again, analysts and investors pointed to moves in inflation breakevens, swap spreads and put options on Treasury debt exchange-traded funds as evidence of temporary calm.

  • Did You Participate In Any Of Brickworks' (ASX:BKW) Respectable 49% Return?

    The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise...