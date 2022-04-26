Japan Inc. Sees Fewer Benefits in Yen Freefall After Outsourcing

Takashi Mochizuki and Takahiko Hyuga
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. and videogame makers are emerging as rare beneficiaries of a weaker yen, which no longer offers the clear advantage to Japan’s corporate sector it did a decade ago.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Automakers and electronics makers including Sony Group Corp. once welcomed a softer yen for bolstering their competitiveness abroad and inflating the value of their repatriated profits. But after shifting production overseas in recent years to secure growth and resilient supply chains, many of them see a mixed, or mostly neutral, effect from the yen’s freefall to 20-year lows, according to industry executives and analysts.

For some consumer companies including Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing Co., the latest slump in the yen is a negative factor, exacerbating the impact of surging raw materials costs and higher energy prices amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“It’s no longer the case that the weak yen benefits many firms in the manufacturing sector,” Morningstar Research analyst Kazunori Ito said. “Even those who still benefit from the weak yen, the magnitude has become much smaller. Sony is a great example of that.”

The yen had its longest losing streak against the dollar in 50 years this month, as the gap widens between U.S. and Japanese interest rates. The Japanese currency has fallen around 10% against the U.S. dollar year to date, last trading on Tuesday at around 127.60 yen.

SoftBank’s massive bets on overseas startups mean it is poised to clearly benefit from a weaker yen. The value of SoftBank’s assets will rise 9% if the yen weakens 12% year-on-year as the group has 86% of its value in dollar-linked assets, said Kirk Boodry, analyst at Redex Research. In a report published last week, he said the softer currency also helps SoftBank’s 1 trillion yen share buyback program announced in November, although it’s negative for the group’s debt.

Japanese videogame publishers such as Nintendo Co. and Capcom Corp. are also expected to benefit. Both companies create software in Japan, meaning a bulk of their costs are in yen, while a large portion of their sales come from overseas. Nintendo’s operating profit would increase by 1.1 billion yen per every 1 yen decline against the U.S. dollar, said Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities analyst Hirotoshi Murakami.

Kenjiro Asano, chief financial officer of videogame publisher Koei Tecmo Holdings Corp., said on Monday that its operating profit may get a boost of over 100 million yen for each 1 yen fall.

Upcoming business results should show Japanese automakers benefiting from a weaker currency, at least in accounting terms, analysts said.

“Yen depreciation will partially offset Japan carmakers’ triple pain of ongoing virus outbreaks, parts shortages and higher input costs, combined with impact from the Russia-Ukraine war,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tatsuo Yoshida. “Yen depreciation’s effect will vary by company, but should provide an overall boost to Japanese automakers’ operating profit,” he said, forecasting a particularly strong boost to Mazda Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp.

But analysts and executives said the exchange rate’s impact was much smaller than it would have been a decade ago. A strong yen and supply chain disruptions from the earthquake and tsunami of 2011 prompted automakers and a broad range of suppliers to build a more resilient, global supply chain over the past decade. Stronger growth in overseas markets compared with sluggish demand in Japan also spurred a shift in production overseas.

Toyota’s top U.S. sales executive, Bob Carter noted that 77% of the vehicles sold in the U.S. last year were made in North America.

“It doesn’t have the relevance in our business that it had 20 years ago,” he said.

Honda Motor Co. is in a similar situation, according to Chief Executive Officer Toshihiro Mibe.

“We operate under the basic principle of producing in the region where the market is,” he told Bloomberg News. “The business is operating in a way that makes it little impacted by fluctuations in exchange rates.”

Satoru Aoyama, senior director of Asia-Pacific Corporates at Fitch Ratings, warned that supply chain constraints and chips shortages meant the year ahead could be harder for automakers.

“The yen depreciation today and for the next six months, it’s like window-dressing, it doesn’t resolve the real, underlying issues,” he said.

For many Japanese manufacturers, the impact is expected to be more neutral. Panasonic Holdings Corp.’s CEO Yuki Kusumi said the negative impact on its home appliances business would cancel out gains in other areas.

In Sony’s case, the yen is likely a negative for its small smartphone business which is reliant on imports and sold mainly in Japan. Its image sensor business could see a boost as they are mostly made in Japan and sold to overseas customers, including smartphone makers like Apple Inc.

In some industries, the weaker yen is a clear negative, particularly among restaurant chains and others struggling with higher costs of imported foods and goods.

Even Fast Retailing, whose casual clothing chain Uniqlo boasts a global sales and production structure, says the latest round of yen weakness is clearly negative due to higher import costs, particularly as a weak economy made it difficult to mark up prices in Japan.

“There are no benefits from the weaker yen,” CEO Tadashi Yanai said earlier this month.

The 73-year-old, one of the most prominent executives in Japan explained the sharp currency move is squeezing companies like his between rising costs and reluctant consumers.

“Given the current economic situation in Japan, we cannot easily raise product prices,” he said. “But when the cost of raw materials have doubled and tripled, it’s impossible to sell it at the current prices.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India’s Sprng Energy Nearing $1.8 Billion Sale to Shell

    (Bloomberg) -- Sprng Energy Pvt is nearing a deal for Shell Plc to acquire the Indian renewable power producer for about $1.8 billion including debt, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Rebound Ahead of Big Tech Earnings We

  • Bonds Rise, Stocks Struggle Amid China Covid Worry: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks struggled to make progress Tuesday and bonds rose amid economic threats from China’s Covid outbreak and aggressive Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Rebound Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: M

  • Will advertisers flee a 'free speech' Twitter?

    Incoming Twitter owner Elon Musk has emphasized his belief that "free speech" is critical to Twitter's future, even noting in the press release announcing the deal today that "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy." If Twitter were to turn back the dials on content moderation, it could allow more bullying, violent speech, hate speech, misinformation and other abusive content to gain ground.

  • Will Elon Musk Really Support Free Speech on Twitter?

    Elon Musk's devotion to free speech is the reason he says he has decided to buy Twitter. Is Elon Musk For or Against Free Speech? "I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk said in a letter to Twitter CEO Bret Taylor that was included in an Amendment No. 2 of a Securities and Exchange Commission Form 13D filing on April 13.

  • Twitter is famous for its laid-back culture. Now notorious micromanager Elon Musk is in charge

    Musk’s purchase brings many possible culture changes for Twitter employees.

  • General Motors Earnings On Deck As Ford Plots An Electric Strike

    China and Ukraine are headwinds to GM earnings, while Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries begin Tuesday night. GM stock is struggling.

  • Twitter Agrees To Acquisition By Elon Musk In A $44 Billion Cash Deal

    Twitter stock jumped Monday as the company agreed to be acquired by Elon Musk In an all-cash deal valued at $44 billion

  • JB Hunt says Shanghai’s lockdown will spell trouble for US ports again in July

    JB Hunt executives told investors that the Shanghai lockdown, combined with labor disputes at US West Coast ports, could create new disruptions for US supply chains in July.

  • Oil prices rebound from sharp drop on China demand concerns

    Oil prices opened slightly higher on Tuesday, after falling sharply the prior session on worries that continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China would eat into demand and as the U.S. dollar rose to a two-year high. Brent crude futures were at $102.57, up 25 cents, or 0.2% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts climbed to $98.70, up 16 cents, or 0.2% at 0002 GMT. In China lockdowns to counter COVID in Shanghai have dragged into their fourth week.

  • IMF warns of 'stagflationary' risks in Asia, cuts growth outlook

    (Reuters) -The Asian region faces a "stagflationary" outlook, a senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official warned on Tuesday, citing the Ukraine war, spike in commodity costs and a slowdown in China as creating significant uncertainty. While Asia's trade and financial exposures to Russia and Ukraine are limited, the region's economies will be affected by the crisis through higher commodity prices and slower growth in European trading partners, said Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, acting director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

  • Oil Holds Drop Below $100 as Traders Weigh China’s Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held its decline below $100 a barrel as investors assessed the impact of China’s Covid-19 resurgence on the outlook for global demand.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Rebound Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediat

  • Chicago Aldermen Tell Casino Bidders: This Is a Union Town

    (Bloomberg) -- Several Chicago aldermen on Monday sent gaming companies that are bidding on building the city’s first casino a message: this is a union town.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Rebound Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets WrapDuring a special c

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    A mass COVID-19 testing order in Beijing's biggest district prompted residents in the Chinese capital to stock up on groceries, fearing they could be destined for a lockdown similar to that of Shanghai, which entered a fourth week of bitter isolation. Authorities in Chaoyang, home to 3.45 million people, late on Sunday ordered those who live and work there to be tested three times this week as Beijing warned the virus had "stealthily" spread for about a week before being detected. Knowing how Shanghai residents struggled to source food and other essentials while locked indoors, shoppers in Beijing crowded stores and online platforms to stock up on vegetables, fresh meat, instant noodles and toilet paper.

  • The 10-Year Treasury Yield Is Nearing 3%. That’s a Bad Omen for the Stock Market.

    Historically, shares have done much better when the yield was below that level than when it surpassed it.

  • What if California's 'housing crunch' doesn't really exist?

    A new report suggests the state has used bad data in making many of its widely reported projections, Tom Elias writes.

  • Joe Manchin's approval rating is up 16 points since Biden became president

    Joe Manchin's approval rating is up 16 points since Biden became president

  • Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang relinquishes corporate role at Taobao, Tmall as part of e-commerce giant's management reshuffle

    Alibaba Group Holding chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong has relinquished his role as legal representative of the corporate entities behind Taobao Marketplace and Tmall, following the biggest ever management reshuffle initiated by China's leading e-commerce company last December. Trudy Dai Shan, one of Alibaba's founding members in 1999 and a company partner, has succeeded Zhang as legal representative at both Taobao Software Co and Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co, where she also serves

  • No one knows what Musk's Twitter takeover means for the company

    Even Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal doesn’t know what Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company means for the service or its employees.

  • Twitter CEO Says It’s Business as Usual Until Deal Closes

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal and Chairman Bret Taylor told employees on Monday that the social network will keep operating as usual -- including with Agrawal at the helm -- until the deal to sell the company to Elon Musk for $44 billion closes later this year. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.