SoftBank's sale of Arm to Nvidia collapses, Arm to IPO - source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara
Jane Lanhee Lee
·2 min read

By Jane Lanhee Lee

(Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp's sale of Arm Ltd to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp has collapsed, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, adding that Arm would plan for an IPO instead of the sale, which would have been worth as much as $80 billion.

The deal, announced in 2020, has faced several regulatory hurdles. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block it in December, arguing that competition in the nascent markets for chips in self-driving cars and a new category of networking chips could be hurt if Nvidia carried out the purchase.

The buyout is also under the scrutiny of British and EU regulators amid concerns that it could push up prices and reduce choice and innovation.

The sale would have marked an early exit from Arm for Softbank, which acquired it for $32 billion. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has lauded the potential of Arm, but is slashing his stakes in major assets to raise cash.

Nvidia has become the most valuable U.S. chip company on the strength of its graphic processor chips. Although still seen as crucial for gaming, graphic processors have become much more widely used for artificial intelligence and other advanced fields.

An Arm acquisition would have put Nvidia into even more intense competition with rivals in the data center chip market such as Intel and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Arm licenses its architecture and technology to customers such as Qualcomm Inc, Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd that design chips for devices from mobile phones to computers.

Nvidia declined to comment. Arm and SoftBank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The value of the deal, which depended on Nvidia's stock price, was originally pegged at about $40 billion and rose with Nvidia's stock price to as $80 billion late last year, though the California company's stock has fallen since.

A Nvidia spokesperson in January, as questions over the future of the deal increased, said the company believed the acquisition "provides an opportunity to accelerate Arm and boost competition and innovation."

The Financial Times was the first to report https://on.ft.com/3HyXBWA that Softbank's Arm-Nvidia deal had collapsed.

The Japanese investment giant would receive a break-up fee of up to $1.25 billion, FT quoted one of the people as saying.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru and Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland, California; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia (NVDA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $247.28, marking a +1.68% move from the previous day.

  • Nvidia becomes 7th-largest U.S. company as it passes Facebook owner Meta for the first time

    Nvidia Corp. became the seventh-largest U.S. company Monday as it overtook Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc. for the first time.

  • Disney will ‘continue to experiment’ with theatrical releases amid streaming push: Analyst

    Jon Christian, an OnPrem Solution Partner, joins Yahoo Finance Live to preview Disney earnings, the company's performance during the pandemic, and what sets Disney+ apart from other streaming platforms.

  • Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft Regroup As Uptrend Looks To Firm Up

    As the stock market uptrend looks to gain traction, Tesla, Nvidia and Microsoft challenge trendlines and moving averages.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

    The recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity for investors to put their money to work in game-changing companies.

  • Australia businesses suffer Omicron blues in Jan - survey

    A measure of Australian business conditions took a turn for the worse in January as a surge in coronavirus cases hit consumer spending, though firms were optimistic the hit would be short-lived. Tuesday's survey from National Australia Bank (NAB) showed its index of business conditions dropped 5 points to +3 in January, as sales halved to +7 and profitability slid 8 points to +2. "Confidence fell sharply in December as the Omicron variant began to spread, but rebounded in January, reflecting that the outbreak looks to have peaked quickly and lockdowns have been avoided," said NAB chief economist Alan Oster.

  • Asia Stocks, U.S. Futures Climb; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures rose Tuesday as traders weighed the resilience of the global recovery to tightening monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapShares advanced in Japan,

  • Nvidia to Withdraw From Acquisition of SoftBank’s Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. is abandoning its purchase of Arm Ltd. from SoftBank Group Corp., according to people familiar with the situation, bowing to regulatory opposition and ending what would have been the chip industry’s largest deal.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull Facebook

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Amid Rebranding, Afterpay Acquisition And Bitcoin Price Fall?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • Meta exec pitches metaverse business to advertisers

    The metaverse will open up more ways for businesses to make money, an executive from Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc told an advertising conference on Monday, in a presentation complete with a video showing holographic avatars fencing and playing basketball. The company's head of metaverse, Vishal Shah, cited opportunities for brands around digital goods and immersive shopping, speaking over video conference at the Interactive Advertising Bureau's annual leadership meeting in New York. "Without the physical limitations that exist today that put pressure on businesses' bottom line, things like real estate, supply chain and geographical reach, the metaverse will open up more opportunities for businesses to make money," Shah told the audience.

  • Crypto is like hydrogen, this JPMorgan strategist says, with valuations in both ahead of reality

    Our call of the day from a JPMorgan private banker has more than one bone to pick with bitcoin enthusiasts.

  • EV battery giant LG Energy Solution sees sales up 8% in 2022

    Battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) said on Tuesday it aims to boost sales by about 8% in 2022, seeing a pick-up in market conditions for electric vehicle (EV) batteries as a global chip shortage likely eases later in the year. The newly listed South Korean firm, which accounts for a fifth of the global EV battery market, swung to profit in the October-December quarter, even as the chip shortage affecting automakers led to weaker than expected demand for batteries. LGES, which became South Korea's second-largest listed firm last month in the country's biggest ever IPO, posted an operating profit of 76 billion won ($63.5 million) for the fourth quarter, it said in its maiden earnings report.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy Ahead Of Sports Betting's Biggest Event?

    Bettors across the country are expected to place $1 billion in wagers on the Super Bowl. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Judge orders U.S. to pay more than $230 million to Texas church shooting victims

    A federal judge ordered the U.S. government to pay slightly more than $230 million to survivors and family members of victims of a 2017 mass shooting at a Texas church that killed 26 people. U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez ruled seven months after finding the government 60% responsible https://www.reuters.com/world/us/judge-finds-us-government-60-responsible-2017-texas-church-mass-shooting-2021-07-07 for the Nov. 5, 2017, massacre by former Air Force airman Devin Patrick Kelley at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. "The losses and pain these families have experienced is immeasurable," wrote Rodriguez, who works in San Antonio, Texas.

  • Connecticut, N.J., Delaware to End Mask Mandates: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The governors of Connecticut, New Jersey and Delaware said Monday they were lifting their requirements that schoolchildren wear masks.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapCanada’s capital city, Ottawa

  • Peloton shares surge as Amazon and Nike join takeover race - live updates

    Homes risk energy rating downgrade if they install a heat pump The house price puzzle: crash landing, or a gentle glide back to earth? FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Ryan Bourne: ‘Levelling up’ is based on a New Labour fallacy – it will inevitably fail Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • SoftBank Earnings Set to Show Worsening of Masayoshi Son’s Blizzard

    (Bloomberg) -- When Masayoshi Son last spoke to SoftBank Group Corp. investors three months ago, he said his tech conglomerate was in the middle of a “blizzard.” Conditions for the firm have only deteriorated since. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookStocks Decline Amid Late

  • Market strategist: 'Washed-out' sentiment will give way to higher equities

    Brent Schutte, Chief Investment Strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market sentiments, inflation, the Fed, the labor market, interest rate hikes, FAANG and tech stocks, the energy sector, and crypto.

  • Okta (OKTA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Okta (OKTA) closed the most recent trading day at $188.09, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session.

  • You Should Absolutely Be Washing Your Fruits and Veggies—Here's How

    You’ll want to read this before you make dinner.