Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we’ll evaluate Softcat plc (LON:SCT) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Softcat:

0.67 = UK£68m ÷ (UK£294m – UK£193m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2018.)

Therefore, Softcat has an ROCE of 67%.

Is Softcat’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Softcat’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the IT industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Softcat’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

In our analysis, Softcat’s ROCE appears to be 67%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 41%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Softcat’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Softcat has total liabilities of UK£193m and total assets of UK£294m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 66% of its total assets. Softcat boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.

Our Take On Softcat’s ROCE

In my book, this business could be worthy of further research. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.