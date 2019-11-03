Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 7th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 13th of December.

Softcat's next dividend payment will be UK£0.3 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.3 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Softcat stock has a trailing yield of around 3.2% on the current share price of £9.62. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Softcat has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Softcat paid out a comfortable 43% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 42% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Softcat has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years. Softcat is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last four years, Softcat has lifted its dividend by approximately 74% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Has Softcat got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that Softcat is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

