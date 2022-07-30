Softchoice Corporation (TSE:SFTC) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

Softchoice Corporation (TSE:SFTC) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. With the latest financial year loss of US$12m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$6.0m, the CA$1.4b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Softchoice's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Softchoice is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 Canadian Electronic analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$47m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 17% is expected, which is relatively reasonable. However, if this rate turns out to be too buoyant, the company may become profitable later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Softchoice's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Softchoice currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

