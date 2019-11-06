Should Softing AG’s (ETR:SYT) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we'll look at Softing AG (ETR:SYT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Softing:

0.053 = €4.6m ÷ (€110m - €23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Softing has an ROCE of 5.3%.

Does Softing Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Softing's ROCE is meaningfully below the Electronic industry average of 12%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Softing's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Softing's current ROCE of 5.3% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 7.4%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Softing's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

XTRA:SYT Past Revenue and Net Income, November 6th 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Softing.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Softing's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Softing has total liabilities of €23m and total assets of €110m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 21% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.

Our Take On Softing's ROCE

That said, Softing's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Softing. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.