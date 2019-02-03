Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW): Are Analysts Bullish?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

The latest earnings release Software Aktiengesellschaft’s (ETR:SOW) announced in December 2018 confirmed that the company benefited from a strong tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 17%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts predict Software’s earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

View our latest analysis for Software

Analysts’ expectations for next year seems pessimistic, with earnings decreasing by -1.6%. But in the following year, there is a complete contrast in performance, with arriving at double digit 7.2% compared to today’s level and continues to increase to €182m in 2022.

XTRA:SOW Future Profit February 3rd 19 More

While it’s helpful to understand the rate of growth year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more insightful to estimate the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling on average every year. The pro of this approach is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Software’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 3.7%. This means that, we can assume Software will grow its earnings by 3.7% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For Software, I’ve compiled three fundamental aspects you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is SOW worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SOW is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of SOW? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



