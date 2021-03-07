Software Firm Meitu Buys $22M of Ether, $17.9M Bitcoin for Its Treasury

Kevin Reynolds
·1 min read

Hong Kong-listed Meitu Inc. , which makes image and video processing software, said it had purchased $22 million in ether (ETH) and $17.9 million of bitcoin (BTC), making it the first time a firm has disclosed a major purchase of ETH for its treasury.

  • Meitu said it bought 15,000 ETH and 379.1 BTC in open market transactions on March 5.

  • The purchases were under the terms of a previously board-approved cryptocurrency investment plan that allows the company to put up to $100 million of crypto, financed by cash reserves other than any remaining proceeds from Meitu’s IPO.

  • While the company said that while buying crypto helps diversify its holdings away from cash, “More importantly, the Board considers this a demonstration to investors and stakeholders that the Group has the vision and determination to embrace technological evolution, and hence preparing its foray into the blockchain industry.”

  • The company said it’s evaluating the feasibility of integrating blockchain tech into its overseas business, including launching Ethereum-based dApps. ETH is the native token of the Ethereum blockchain. It’s also evaluating potential investments in blockchain-based projects, many of which accept ETH as consideration for investment.

This story is developing.

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • Cryptocurrencies or Stocks? Here's What I'm Buying (and Why)

    Before we get any further down this asset-class struggle -- pitting crypto against Wall Street -- I want to lay it all out here. The value of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has nearly quadrupled since I began warming up to the leading form of cryptocurrency nearly five months ago. Let me show you what I'm buying, and how, when it comes to choosing between asset classes, you can have your stock and crypto, too.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – March 7th, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. The Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing a return to $50,000 to bring $55,000 back into play.

  • JPMorgan Sends Its Private Clients a Primer on Crypto

    The report, which was produced in February 2021 and obtained by CoinDesk Friday, has been distributed to clients of JPMorgan Private Bank, which requires a minimum balance of $10 million to open an account.

  • Cathie Wood: Fintech Is One Of The 'Most Misunderstood' Technology Platforms

    Ark Funds CEO and Founder Cathie Wood joined Benzinga’s “Raz Report” this week and discussed the history of Ark Funds. Wood shared her thoughts on the fintech market, where she sees huge growth ahead. Wood on Fintech: “We think that fintech is probably one of the most misunderstood of all the technology platforms,” Wood said. Digital wallets are going to gut banks, according to Wood. Digital wallets will be responsible for customer’s banking and also loans, debit cards and credit cards, as well as for buying crypto and stocks. “Digital wallets are not only going to do our banking, they’re going to be bank branches in our pockets," she said. Banks will face “innovator’s dilemma” and have a hard time catching up, Wood said. The Ark Funds leader mentioned Cash App from Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) and Venmo from Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) specifically as companies benefitting form the shift being led by millennials. In its 2021 Big Ideas list, Ark said the value of digital wallets per user could rise from $1,900 currently to $20,000 by 2025. Related Link: Roku Will Take Lion’s Share Of Streaming TV Market, According To Cathie Wood Ark Funds Holdings: Square is the second largest holding in the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) representing 6.3% of assets. Paypal is the 19th largest holding in the Ark Innovation ETF, representing 1.7% of assets. Square and Paypal are both top 10 holdings in the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW). Square and Paypal rank first and second, respectively, for assets in the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF, representing 9.9% and 5.4%, respectively, of the fund’s assets. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'What's The Reason Not To Diversify?' Cathie Wood Talks Bitcoin Hitting 0,000, Rise Of NFTsRoku Will Take Lion's Share Of Streaming TV Market, According To Cathie Wood© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ethereum Is Chasing Stardom and It’s Worth Consideration

    The discussion today may get a little wonky because of the nature of cryptocurrencies. We will focus on Ethereum USD (CCC:ETH-USD) as it’s making a legit bid for the crypto limelight. It is important to make the distinction between Ethereum the open-source platform and the ETH coin. The platform uses blockchain to create and run dapps (decentralized digital applications). These enable users to digitally and directly transact without an intermediary. And then there is the coveted Ethereum the coin. Source: Shutterstock ETH prices have soared even beating out its original cousin Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). I am not a perma-bull tooting the crypto horns but I definitely get it. The reactions during my debates of this concept at parties are always the same. Most people can’t believe that Bitcoin or Ethereum are real things. The instinct is to call them fake. Fake things don’t cost $48,000 per unit. Spoiler alert, my conclusion today is that Ethereum is most definitely an investable asset. If you don’t believe me just look at the scoreboard. Each cost about$1,475 and that’s 25% off the recent high. Do you remember when Bitcoin was that low? It was only four years ago. I am not suggesting that ETH will also spike to 50k now, but it does have massive upside potential.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Why We Need Crypto Last year, the pandemic disrupted all businesses worldwide. We need to find more efficient decentralized ways to transact so we can be ready for the next crisis. Besides, it’s clearly the better way of doing business. In addition to that, there is the tangible value appreciation opportunity. A year ago, the stock market crashed but it quickly recovered and in a ferocious way. Even after the drubbing that stocks are taking this week, the S&P 500 is still up more than 20% in a year. But that’s not the best story to tell because Ethereum is up 540% for the same period. The concept of digital coins and blockchain puzzles most people, but they need to get over it. The government is another reason to push crypto forward. Central bank policies are too loose and the byproduct of that is the demolition of the currency. That is why the U.S. dollar can’t find footing for so long. Money is no longer a good place to store wealth. Hiding wealth in cryptocurrencies is smart because it is out of the reach of the government. However, the line is getting finer based on this central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) news from CoinDesk about Ripple. Critics are also eager to point out that crypto is too volatile to be a currency. It doesn’t have to be. Technology is getting to where I can carry my digital wallet and make a purchase from it in any currency. For example, the transaction on the spot liquidates a bit of Ethereum to pay in U.S. dollars. The Ethereum Market Cap Carrot The upside in Ethereum prices is huge. It has a lot to catch up to its Bitcoin cousin. This is a theory that is helping Bitcoin catch up to gold. Market cap matters to Wall Street experts and it’s almost like a self-fulfilling prophecy. Ethereum’s path is easier because Bitcoin forged it. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did the same thing for EVs and now the rest are trying to get in. Not all coins will succeed but Ethereum has momentum and is second only to BTC. Ethereum is not yet as popular as Bitcoin when in fact it has outperformed it by wide margin. They now even have a futures contract to trade it. Ethereum is more than a coin because there is a process around it (dapps). This is taking the blockchain concept and expanding its uses. A lot of people still consider it a joke when somebody invests in something like Ethereum. The joke’s on them because they missed out on 540% of upside in just one year. I don’t argue with results regardless of my personal opinion. Once investors can get over to hurdle of digital coins being fake, they can start trading them for profit. Top cryptocurrencies have been the best performing asset class by far for years. Where There Is Reward, There Are Risks Source: Charts by TradingView This is not to say that I should jump in will full size positions. Much like any other investment, I look for openings perhaps on bad days, and I take starter positions. This is high-tech stuff so it will change on a dime. Ethereum needs to avoid falling out of the limelight. These are fast-moving assets so there is no way of avoiding the volatility. It is risky, and that’s why it yields a lot of reward. Everybody needs a little bit of cryptocurrencies in their portfolio. If not that then gold is the next best substitute. We don’t need to be experts on them to invest in them. The proof is in the pudding and I’m willing to keep an open mind about them. Jaw-Dropping Statement In reality, crypto is nothing new. The concept is very similar to gold. The only reason gold has value is because we say it does. To an alien, a yellow rock is no different than a black one. People cherish gold and it’s rare, therefore it has a high price. The harder it is to get, the higher the price. That’s why Bitcoin and ETH retain values that boggle many minds. There is a finite number of these doo-hickeys and millions of people are chasing after them. The concept is that simple. It has value because enough people say it does. So next time you want to get a rise out of someone, do what I do. Tell them that Bitcoin and Ethereum are same as gold. That’s where people’s jaws drop. What’s more exciting about the digital coins are the processes that exist around them. Blockchain is one and it will shape our future. Credit card companies are embracing the change. That’s why Square (NYSE:SQ) and Paypal (NYSE:PYPL) are now the leaders and Visa (NYSE:V) and MasterCard (NYSE:MA) are the laggards. Cryptocurrencies are extremely popular but they have very hardcore opponents. Even heads of banks have been overtly against it even mocking them at times. They have since changed their tone and are warming up to the concept. Goldman Sachs reopened its Bitcoin trading desk recently. They can’t ignore something that has gotten this big this fast. On the date of publication, Nicolas Chahine did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Ethereum Is Chasing Stardom and It’s Worth Consideration appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – March 6th, 2021

    It’s a relatively bullish start to the day for the majors. Steering clear of early lows should bring resistance levels into play.

  • Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Testing Major Fibonacci Level

    Gold markets initially tried to rally during the week but then gave back the gains to reach down towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

  • Roblox goes public, inflation data: What to know in the week ahead

    This week, investors will be eyeing new inflation data, which will offer a look at whether prices have already begun to creep up as some have feared ahead of a major economic reopening. A highly anticipated direct listing for the vide0 game company Roblox is also on deck.

  • 7 Cryptocurrencies That Robinhood Users Can’t Trade

    To many people, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) is synonymous with cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was the first crypto, and as of right now it’s the biggest by market capitalization. All other cryptocurrencies are based on it. But there are significant flaws with Bitcoin and its blockchain. One is the transaction time. Many people are surprised to find out that a single transaction on blockchain could take as long as 24 hours to complete. A second problem is the incredible amounts of power that are used by the Bitcoin network. This is a result of the mining process. Bitcoin miners create new Bitcoins. For doing so, they receive some Bitcoin as a reward.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips In order to mine, the miners need to solve incredibly complex cryptologic puzzles. To do so, they need tremendous amounts of computing power. Some estimate that the Bitcoin network uses more power than the entire country of Chile. Because of this other cryptocurrencies have been developed. Right now there are more than 4,000 other cryptocurrencies. Most of them will probably fail. But some will be very successful. Robinhood users should be aware that the company’s crypto platform is limited. Users can only trade Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash (CCC:BCH-USD), Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), Litecoin (CCC:LTC-USD) and Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD). 9 Cheap Stocks That Look Like a Bargain Here are seven other cryptocurrencies that Robinhood should add to its platform: Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) Stellar Lumens (CCC:XLM-USD) EOS (CCC:EOS-USD) Uniswap Chainlink (CCC:LINK-USD) OmiseGO (CCC:OMG-USD) Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD) Crypto: Cardano (ADA-USD) The creators of Cardano want it to be the financial operating system of the world. It can also be used for other applications, like securing elections and legal contract tracing. The stated goal is to “redistribute power from unaccountable structures … to individuals.” Cardano was co-developed by Charles Hoskinson, one of the five initial founding members of Ethereum. He wasn’t happy with the direction Ethereum was going in, so he left to start Cardano. Not surprisingly, Cardano is competition for Ethereum now. Some even call it the “Ethereum of Japan.” As you can see on the above chart, ADA traded basically flat for the latter part of last year, just below the 20-cent level. But then, in the beginning of January, it got caught up in the recent crypto craze and soared to levels around $1.10. The current market capitalization is about $37 billion. Stellar Lumens (XLM-USD) The idea behind Stellar Lumens is an open network that allows money to be moved and stored around the world. The current market capitalization is about $9.2 billion. An advantage of this crypto is the extremely low transaction cost. Every transaction, regardless of the size, costs just 0.00001 XLM. Stellar was released in July 2014. The goal was to bring banking services to the two billion people in the world who don’t have access to traditional banking. It has since evolved, and the focus now is to use blockchain technology to connect financial firms. 7 Great Dividend Stocks Outside the Energy Sector As you can see on the chart, XLM is testing support around the 35-cent level. There is support at this level because it had previously been resistance. If this support breaks, the next level with support should be around 20 cents. This level was resistance throughout December. EOS (EOS-USD) EOS is a smart-contract platform. The current market capitalization is about $3.5 billion. As you can see on the above chart, EOS is testing support around the $3.60 level. This level was resistance in November and January. This is an important principle of financial markets. Levels that had been resistance in the past can turn into support levels. It may seem strange, but this is a common occurrence. It happens because of remorseful or regretful sellers. These are the investors who sold EOS at $3.60. When the crypto trended lower afterward, they believed that their decision to sell was a good one. But now that EOS is above that level, a number of these investors have come to regret their decision. Many of them decide that they will buy it back — but only if they can get it for the same price they sold it for. This results in buy orders being placed at a level that was resistance. If there are enough of these buy orders, support forms like we see here. Uniswap Uniswap is an Ethereum token or cryptocurrency that powers the Uniswap network. It is designed as a decentralized exchange. This means there is no middleman or central facilitator on Uniswap. Instead, the tokens are exchanged or traded through liquidity pools. These pools are created and defined by smart contracts. Some analysts believe that in the long run, decentralized exchanges could be a better investment than payment currencies like Bitcoin. As the name implies, payment currencies are used to make payments. Other payment cryptos include Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. Exchanges, like the Uniswap network, are open for people to build their own applications on its blockchain. As more applications are developed, the demand for the UNI tokens will increase. This should drive the price higher. 7 of the Best Warren Buffett Stock Picks of the Past Decade As you can see on the above chart, the $23 level was resistance through most of February. Now it has become support. Chainlink (LINK-USD) Chainlink is a decentralized exchange that operates in a similar way to Uniswap. LINK is a cryptocurrency that powers the Chainlink protocol or network. It was launched in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov. The network provides price and events data that is collected from on-chain and real-world sources. It has the ability to get the data needed to operate many blockchain-based smart contracts. Chainlink does not operate its own blockchain like most cryptocurrencies do. LINK is designed to be blockchain agnostic. This means that it can run on many different blockchains at the same time. Like the others, what was resistance for LINK has now become support. As you can see on the above chart, this has happened at the $24.90 level. OmiseGO Network (OMG-USD) OmiseGO is a crypto that was developed for a specific reason. It was actually developed using the smart contracts on the Ethereum Network, but it is a different currency. OMG was designed to enable financial services for people who don’t have bank accounts. This is potentially a huge market. It is estimated that two billion people have access to cell phones and cell service, but don’t have access to traditional banking. They can’t walk to their local branch and meet with a customer service representative if they want to apply for a mortgage or a credit card. They are locked out of the system because, without access to these services, these people can’t establish credit histories. 7 Penny Stocks Close To Busting Through the $5 Mark As you can see on the above chart, OMG has rallied recently. But the gains are less than BTC over the same time period. But in the long run, if OMG is able to accomplish its goals, the price may move significantly higher. Ripple (XRP) The idea for Ripple is actually older than Bitcoin. It was designed in 2004 as a peer-to-peer network that would eliminate banks. When Bitcoin came along, Ripple decided to develop its own cryptocurrency. XRP was the result. XRP has advantages over Bitcoin. One is that it isn’t mineable. The are no miners in the network. It is limited to the 100 billion coins that are in circulation now. Because of this, it doesn’t require the enormous amounts of power that Bitcoin does. Additionally, the Ripple network is much faster than the Bitcoin network. It can also handle more transactions. Right now, the biggest users of Ripple are large financial institutions. The network has facilitated and increased the efficiency of transactions of their users. At the time of this publication, Mark Putrino did not have any positions (either directly or indirectly) in any of the aforementioned securities. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 7 Cryptocurrencies That Robinhood Users Can’t Trade appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Bank of Israel Speeds Through Foreign-Currency Purchasing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Israel bought $4.9 billion in foreign currency in February, adding to its record haul a month earlier in a bid to slow the appreciation of the shekel.Purchases for the first two months of the year totaled about $11.7 billion, or almost 40% of the $30 billion program of interventions announced by the central bank for 2021. That helped bring reserves to a record $185 billion, or more than 45% of gross domestic product, according to a statement on Sunday.The bank said separately that it also bought 4.4 billion shekels ($1.3 billion) in sovereign bonds last month, as part of its effort to drive down costs for government borrowing and inject liquidity in the local market. Total purchases of government bonds since the beginning of the program a year ago reached 54.8 billion shekels.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla will dramatically expand its Full Self-Driving beta

    Elon Musk has revealed that Tesla is about to expand its Full Self-Driving Beta program by '10X' with an upcoming release.

  • Reddit Stocks: GME, AG, UWMC, RKT and Other Top Names on r/WallStreetBets Today

    Reddit continues to be a strong force for certain stocks as the r/WallStreetBets subreddit continues to favor some over others. Source: TY Lim / Shutterstock.com Let’s take a look at the stop Reddit stocks today on r/WallStreetBets, according to Unbias Stock. GameStop (NYSE:GME) — Reddit’s love for GME continues today with a score of 2,131. The stock is up 6.7% as of this writing and investors wanting to learn more can follow this link. NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) — NG stock takes the second spot today with a score of 340. Shares are up slightly this morning. We’ve got more news of NG here. First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) — AG is next up on the list with a score of 325. The stock was down 1.7% as of this writing. Potential investors can learn more at this link. UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) — UWMC stock takes the fourth spot on Reddit WallStreetBets today with a score of 179. Shares are 8.9% lower and investors can get up to speed here. Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) — The mortgage company’s score is sitting at 78 today. Shares are falling 6.3% and more news is available at this link. Boeing (NYSE:BA) — The troubles aircraft company’s score today is 43. BA stock is down 1.7% and investors looking to catch up on it can do so here. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) — AMC might not be as loved by r/WallStreetBets as it used to with its score of 37. Shares are down 2.4% and we’ve got all the news investors need about AMC at this link. DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) — DTE joins the list today with a score of 30. The stock is up 1.3% and here’s a link to InvestorPlace’s own coverage of DTE. On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Reddit Stocks: GME, AG, UWMC, RKT and Other Top Names on r/WallStreetBets Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • McManus: McConnell wants to use the filibuster to block Biden's agenda. Here's how Biden can outfox him

    As the Senate has become increasingly polarized, the filibuster has become a weapon enabling the minority party to obstruct rather than compromise. But a couple of reforms could fix that.

  • Trump said he would travel the 5,000 miles from Mar-a-Lago to Alaska to bury the political career of GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski in revenge for her impeachment vote

    Trump promised to back any 2022 challenger to the senator. Murkowski called on him to resign after the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • Born out of love: How the baby they gave up 50 years ago reunited high school sweethearts

    For decades, two lovestruck teenagers made good on a promise to their parents to never talk again. But one day, 51 years later, everything changed.

  • 'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him

    A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial.

  • Who truly was the most dishonest president?

    Past US presidents have left a legacy of untruths ranging from the bizarre to the horrifying.

  • 16 cleaning myths that are only making your home dirtier

    You may be making your home dirtier by following some of these cleaning myths. Consumer science expert Carolyn Forté helped Insider debunk them.

  • Ted Cruz's claims about undocumented people getting $1,400 stimulus checks were shot down by Dick Durbin as 'just plain false'

    Senators Dick Durbin and Ted Cruz scuffled on Saturday, after Cruz said the $1.9 trillion stimulus package included payments to "illegal aliens."