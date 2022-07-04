Software Firm Meitu Lost Up to $52.3M in H1 Due to Slide in Crypto Prices

Eliza Gkritsi
·1 min read

Hong Kong-listed software firm Meitu (1357) likely lost RMB 274.9 million to RMB 349.9 million ($41.1 million to $52.3 million) in the first half of 2022, mostly due to a fall in the value of its crypto holdings.

  • The firm's losses almost doubled, a 99.6% to 154.1% increase, compared to the same period last year, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 1.

  • The Cayman-islands incorporated firm Meitu is known in China for its synonymous AI-powered face beautification app.

  • The price of major cryptocurrencies has fallen dramatically in the past month, bitcoin (BTC) lost almost 38% in June, its second-biggest monthly loss since its launch in 2009.

  • Meitu bought 940.89 BTC and 31,000 ether (ETH) in the spring of 2021, but has not made any moves to sell or buy crypto since then, according to the filing.

