Software Startup Freshworks Files for IPO With Losses Shrinking

Michael Hytha and Saritha Rai
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Freshworks Inc. filed for an initial public offering, contending its customer-relations management software is providing a step toward unified cloud services.

The company in its filing Friday listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when terms of the share sale are set. The potential competitor to far larger Salesforce.com Inc. was valued at $3.5 billion in a 2019 funding round.

The Silicon Valley startup boosted revenue about 40% last year as the coronavirus pandemic prompted businesses to bolster their digital capabilities, Girish Mathrubootham, its founder and chief executive officer, said in an interview in February. Customers in health care, education and government contributed to the increase.

The CEO said then that, in addition to an IPO, the company’s options also potentially included a merger with a special purpose acquisition company or a direct listing, as well as raising more capital from private investors.

Freshworks was founded in India and moved to Silicon Valley to be closer to customers. Now based in San Mateo, California, the company retains a substantial workforce in the southern Indian city of Chennai.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Freshworks hired a chief financial officer, made acquisitions to strengthen its artificial intelligence tools and won new customers.

Freshworks, now with 52,500 customers, saw its revenue grow in the first six months of the year to $169 million, up from $110 million in the first half of 2020. Its net loss shrank to $9.8 million from $57 million from a year ago, according to its filing.

Affiliates of Accel India and others of Tiger Global Management each control more than a quarter of the company’s Class B shares.

In a letter to investors in Friday’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Mathrubootham likened Freshworks software to the iPhone, saying businesses shouldn’t have to rely on multiple tools to engage with customers.

“Before 2007, we were all using multiple devices -- I personally had a Nokia cellphone, a Garmin GPS, a Sandisk MP3 Player and a Canon point-and-shoot camera,” he said. “As consumers, we were quick to ditch our gadgets for a single product with a superior unified, intuitive, and delightful experience.”

The IPO is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. Freshworks is seeking to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FRSH.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Salesforce rival Freshworks reveals revenue surge in IPO filing

    (Reuters) -Business and customer engagement software company Freshworks Inc on Friday made public its filing for an initial public offering in the United States, reporting a nearly 53% surge in revenue as more customers signed up for its services. The Salesforce.com Inc rival revealed it had earned $168.9 million in revenue for the six months ended June 30 this year in a regulatory filing, up from $110.5 million in the same period last year. Freshworks has not yet set the terms for its offering, but Reuters reported in April it could aim for a valuation of up to $10 billion.

  • Exclusive-JOYY's top shareholders plan take-private deal, value firm at up to $8 billion -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -JOYY Inc's top two shareholders, its Chairman David Li and Xiaomi founder Lei Jun, plan to take the Nasdaq-listed company private in a deal that could value it at up to $8 billion, three people with knowledge of the matter said. JOYY had an average market value of $3.9 billion over the past month, while its net asset value totalled $5.6 billion as of June 30, based on its quarterly results. Li and Lei are looking to offer $75-$100 per share to take the cash-rich JOYY private, two of the people said, a premium of 50-100% to the share's average price over the past month.

  • Canada joins Mexico in seeking consultation with U.S. over USMCA content rules

    Canada has joined Mexico in seeking formal consultation with the United States over the interpretation of content rules for automobiles set out in the North American trade pact, Mexico and Canada said on Friday. Mexico on Aug. 20 requested the formal consultation over the interpretation and application of tougher content rules for cars under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), after voicing disagreement in May over the issue in a virtual meeting when it cited differences with the United States' methods.

  • Currency Traders Reneging on Deals Frustrate $7 Trillion Market

    (Bloomberg) -- An end to the global currency market’s four-year quest to crack down on a controversial trading practice that allows dealers to back out of transactions if prices move against them looks further away than ever.The committee overseeing a voluntary code of conduct in a market worth nearly $7 trillion a day released new guidelines on so-called last look earlier this month, but these principles have only stoked a new wave of push back from traders frustrated at their framing. Liquidit

  • Why Bill.com Stock Just Went Off Like a Rocket

    The cloud-based payments software maker missed earnings, reporting a $0.07-per-share pro forma loss where Wall Street had expected only a $0.04 loss. It also warned of worse-than-expected losses in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022 as a whole. You see, not only did Bill.com lose $0.03 per share more than Wall Street had expected, pro forma.

  • Trump Labor Board Appointee Is Probed by DOJ Over Ethics Allegations

    (Bloomberg Law) -- National Labor Relations Board member William Emanuel, a Republican appointed by former President Donald Trump, recently was questioned by the U.S. Justice Department over allegations from the NLRB inspector general that he participated in five labor law cases involving a company or companies in which he owned stock, according to eight sources briefed on the matter.U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland chose not to pursue the case, which in effect punted the matter back to the

  • New Orleans Facing Monster Storm In Countdown to Landfall

    (Bloomberg) -- New Orleans is bracing for disaster as hospitals clear wards, oil refineries shut units and public officials warn residents of low-lying neighborhoods to flee.Hurricane Ida slammed into Cuba Friday night as it barrels north toward the U.S. Gulf Coast with winds that are ultimately expected to reach 140 miles (225 kilometers) per hour and a wall of water that may reach 15 feet in height. The city of New Orleans is asking residents to evacuate as soon as possible or prepare to shelt

  • Why Veru Stock Blasted Higher on Friday

    A glowing research note was the catalyst behind the bull run on Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) shares on Friday. The note was authored by Veru bull Leland Gershell of Oppenheimer. In a research note made public Friday morning, the analyst strongly reiterated his buy rating on the stock, along with his $26-per-share price target -- which is nearly three times its current level.

  • U.S. Says Ready to Compromise in Nuclear Talks: Iran Snapshot

    (Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.Latest developmentsThe top American negotiator in the Iranian nuclear talks said Washington is prepared to make compromises “on difficult issues” if Tehran does the same.In a sign the U.S. recognizes the shift to hardline politics in Iran following the election of Ebrahim Raisi as president, Robert Malley said on Wednesday he hopes the Islamic Republic returns to the negotiating table “with a re

  • Rivian Files for IPO, Seeking About $80 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc., the maker of electric pickups backed by Amazon.com Inc., has filed for an initial public offering and is seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter.The Irvine, California-based startup said in a statement Friday that it submitted its S-1 registration to the Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. The company would like to do an IPO around the Nov. 25 Thanksgiving holiday,

  • General Atlantic-backed payments company EngageSmart files for IPO

    EngageSmart Inc. on Friday filed its initial public offering documents for the Braintree, Mass.-based payment software company to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ESMT." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Citigroup are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the IPO, which set maximum proceeds of $100 million as a placeholder. That dollar figure will be revised once the company sets its estimated price range. EngageSmart rang up $274,000 in ne

  • Nvida Will Seek EU Approval for Arm Deal: Report

    Nvidia expects to make the request in early September. The chip maker also must get approval for the $40 billion acquisition from China, the U.S., and the U.K.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Leap Upwards

    Markets have posted solid year-to-date gains, even as we see occasional daily – or even weekly – losses. The upward trend has pushed the S&P up 20% for the year, and the NASDAQ up 17%. The generally rising equity environment is opening up plenty of new opportunities for investors. Opportunities come in many shapes and sizes, including newly public companies. With markets rising, IPO activity has also increased. Just in the first half of this year, there were 1,070 IPOs which raised a collective

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • U.S. dollar offers clearest sign of what Wall Street really thinks about Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

    If there was any doubt that Federal Reserve Chairman's comments, delivered virtually at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, were being interpreted as dovish, the dollar's reaction should clear up any questions.

  • Bitcoin Has No Value: People Bank's Of China Official Announces Further Crackdown

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies "are not legal tenders and have no actual value support," according to Deputy Director of the Financial Consumer Rights Protection Bureau of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) Yin Youping. What Happened: According to a report by local news outlet People's Daily Online, Youping said that cryptocurrencies are purely speculative assets. He also advised the public to increase its risk awareness and stay away from the crypto market to "protect their poc

  • Got $1,000? Buy This Hot Stock That Jumped 10X and Could Do It Again

    A stronger pace of growth in the future, thanks to solid demand, could send this tech stock's price much higher.

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks Set to Gain Despite Industry Headwinds

    Although the midstream energy business is less exposed to coronavirus-induced oil and gas price volatility, the pandemic outbreak has dulled the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry outlook. ENB, KMI, HEP & TGS are the ones set to survive industry woes.

  • This Top Finance Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.