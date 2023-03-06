SoftwareONE Holding AG Reported A Surprise Loss, And Analysts Have Updated Their Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that SoftwareONE Holding AG (VTX:SWON) filed its annual result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.7% to CHF14.90 in the past week. Revenues fell 5.3% short of expectations, at CHF1.0b. Earnings correspondingly dipped, with SoftwareONE Holding reporting a statutory loss of CHF0.38 per share, whereas the analysts had previously modelled a profit in this period. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for SoftwareONE Holding from seven analysts is for revenues of CHF1.17b in 2023 which, if met, would be a meaningful 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CHF1.16b and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF0.89 in 2023. Overall, while the analysts have reconfirmed their revenue estimates, the consensus now no longer provides an EPS estimate, suggesting that the market believes revenue is more important after these latest results.

We'd also point out that thatthe analysts have made no major changes to their price target of CHF15.82. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic SoftwareONE Holding analyst has a price target of CHF20.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CHF13.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that SoftwareONE Holding is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 16% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 36% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.7% annually. So it looks like SoftwareONE Holding is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The clear take away from these updates is that the analysts made no change to their revenue estimates for next year, with the business apparently performing in line with their models. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CHF15.82, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

