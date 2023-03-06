SoftwareONE Holding (VTX:SWON) shareholders are still up 46% over 1 year despite pulling back 4.7% in the past week

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the SoftwareONE Holding AG (VTX:SWON) share price is up 42% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 1.4% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 19% lower than it was three years ago.

While the stock has fallen 4.7% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year SoftwareONE Holding saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. We might get a clue to explain the share price move by looking to other metrics.

However the year on year revenue growth of 4.1% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of SoftwareONE Holding, it has a TSR of 46% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that SoftwareONE Holding rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 46% over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 5% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SoftwareONE Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that SoftwareONE Holding is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CH exchanges.

