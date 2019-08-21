Are Sogefi S.p.A.’s (BIT:SO) Returns Worth Your While?

Today we'll look at Sogefi S.p.A. (BIT:SO) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Sogefi:

0.088 = €63m ÷ (€1.3b - €532m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Sogefi has an ROCE of 8.8%.

Check out our latest analysis for Sogefi

Does Sogefi Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Sogefi's ROCE is fairly close to the Auto Components industry average of 8.8%. Separate from how Sogefi stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Sogefi's current ROCE of 8.8% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 14% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Sogefi's past growth compares to other companies.

BIT:SO Past Revenue and Net Income, August 21st 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Sogefi's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Sogefi has total liabilities of €532m and total assets of €1.3b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 43% of its total assets. Sogefi's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On Sogefi's ROCE

Despite this, its ROCE is still mediocre, and you may find more appealing investments elsewhere. You might be able to find a better investment than Sogefi. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).