Soggy evening Thursday as series of cold fronts drop temps this week
Thursday Noon Update
Thursday Noon Update
The widespread outage sparked confusion for some users who reported their phone was stuck in SOS mode.
Adults on TikTok lean camera-shy, a new study from Pew Research Center suggests. A survey of 2,745 adults who use TikTok revealed that 48% of respondents have never posted a video, and a typical user hasn't even updated their bio. This concept is a bit outdated -- it was proposed in 2006, when YouTube was only a year old, and TikTok wouldn't launch for over a decade.
Mitch Keller is coming off his first All-Star game selection.
Novavax has resolved a potentially expensive battle with Gavi, opening up a pathway for the company to get out of the red.
The former batting champ is looking for a bounce-back season in 2024.
Dani Alves was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for the Dec. 2022 assault.
Stocks powered higher as investors celebrated Nvidia's blowout results, which beat sky-high expectations and revived the AI frenzy.
NVIDIA just released a beta version of a new app that combines various functionalities, allowing users to make GPU adjustments and change up game settings. You can also install software like GeForce Now and fine-tune the drivers.
Google says it's temporarily suspended the ability of Gemini, its flagship generative AI suite of models, to generate images of people while it works on updating the technology to improve the historical accuracy of outputs involving depictions of humans. In a post on the social media platform X, the company announced what it couched as a "pause" on generating images of people -- writing that it's working to address "recent issues" related to historical inaccuracies. "While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon," it added.
Nvidia's eye-watering fourth quarter numbers show just how far the business has come in just over a year.
Samsung is bringing its Galaxy AI features to more devices through a new One UL 6.1 update coming in late March, the company announced today. The AI features were first introduced for the Galaxy S24 series, but will soon be available to even more Samsung users. As nearly every tech company is introducing and expanding their AI-powered features, it makes sense for Samsung to make its features more widely accessible.
Featuring a couple of stars, including one on the descent, here are four players to acquire or send out in your fantasy basketball league.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.
The Pokémon Company is hosting a livestream on February 27 to discuss what’s coming down the pike throughout 2024. Rumors are swirling that we’ll get information regarding remakes of Pokémon Black and Pokémon White.
Samsung has announced a variety of updates designed to give its devices' audio capabilities a boost, starting with a Galaxy Buds' capability that could make it easier to communicate in another language.
From ‘White Paws’ to ‘Cosmuttpolitans,’ these cocktail-themed pet plushies will get the good times rolling for four-legged party animals.
Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September and is working to be ready for the Dodgers’ season opener March 20 in South Korea.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The best Presidents' Day 2024 sales on tech include the Apple AirPods Max, Samsung OLED TVs, Xbox Series S and more.
"Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero," Pollard's wife said via social media.