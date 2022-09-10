Soggy land creates road hazards for Southern California
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell shows how the rain from Kay has been impacting the San Diego, California, area.
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline reported live on Sept. 9 as first responders prepared for any situation Tropical Storm Kay may throw at them.
A soggy weekend ahead
Sept. 10 marks the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, as that's the date when the most tropical storms and hurricanes have roamed the Atlantic Basin in the historical records.
