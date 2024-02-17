Soggy Sunday in store for South Florida as cold front arrives; some flooding possible

A rainy Sunday is in store for South Florida as a cold front arrives over President’s Day Weekend, with cool, crisp days to follow.

Forecasters are predicting about 1 to 2 inches of rain across the region on Sunday, with higher amounts in some areas. Localized flooding could also occur anywhere across the east coast metro area, especially on roads or in neighborhoods with poor drainage.

Some residents might want to prepare on Saturday to get ahead of Sunday’s rain, forecasters said.

“This is a good day to clear out any drains, take care of anything outside that may be a problem to clog things up, so if you do receive some of that heavier rainfall tomorrow it’s able to drain easier,” Robert Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Miami, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Saturday.

A reasonable maximum for most of the region is 2 to 3 inches on Sunday, according to the weather service, while a reasonable minimum will be 0.5 to 1 inches.

Some scattered showers could begin on Saturday, but most of the rain will begin ramping up overnight and remain through early Sunday evening.

All of the east coast metro area is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding, which is most likely to occur Sunday afternoon and evening, forecasters say, along with some thunderstorms.

“A lot of it depends on how quick the rain falls,” Garcia said. “If you have 1 to 2 inches fall, spread over 12 hours, a nice gradual rain, that’s one thing. But if you have 2 to 3 inches fall in a couple of hours that could be a completely different impact.”

After Sunday, however, pleasant, dry days are in store. The cold front will arrive Monday, dropping temperatures into the 60’s, Garcia said. Beginning Tuesday, morning temperatures will hit the 50’s for most areas of South Florida and the 40’s in the interior.

“Beyond Monday, beautiful conditions are expected through the majority of the work-week with slightly below normal temps and plenty of sunshine,” meteorologists wrote in the area forecast on Saturday.

The region should begin warming up again by Thursday, staying pretty dry until Friday.

“The next chance for rain probably will come next weekend potentially,” Garcia said. “We’ll have to see how or if we have another cold front that knocks on the door.”