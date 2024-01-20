Soggy weekend weather in the works

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Saturday, Utah! We’re kicking off the weekend with above-average temperatures and hazy skies, but wet weather is just around the corner.

A southerly flow has been transporting warm moist air northward, allowing temperatures in northern Utah to stay about 5-10 degrees above seasonal norms. Overnight cloud coverage prevented temperatures from dropping too much, giving our daytime heating a little head start. Daytime highs will reach the mid-40s for the Wasatch Front. The Wasatch Back could also be flirting with a high in the low 40s, temperatures which we’d expect to see near the middle of March. St. George and the Southwest Desert will reach the mid-50s, which is right around the seasonal norm.

Hazy skies have been in the picture for northern valleys as a high-pressure system moves through the region. High pressure generally brings calm air which allows for relatively cool air to sink near the surface, trapping pollutants and particulate matter underneath a layer of warm air aloft. Air quality is expected to be in the moderate zone for today for our northern valleys, but will start being cleared out by a series of wet weather waves.

Snowboarder recounts near-death experience after being caught in avalanche in Brighton’s backcountry











Our first wave of wet weather rolls in this afternoon. This round is riding on a warm southwestern wind, a contrast to last week’s cool northwestern wind. Warm air from the south will help keep temperatures well above freezing for the valleys and benches, so this will be a mountain snow-valley rain setup. Even mountain valleys could see some rain as temperatures teeter around the freezing point. The second wave of precipitation arrives Sunday morning with our third wave hitting Sunday night.

Snow totals won’t be as significant as our last few storms, but we will take all we can get! Mountains north of I-80 could get 2-6″ of snow through the weekend and northern mountains south of I-80 are forecasted to see 3-8″ of new snow. As we traverse southward snow totals increase. The Central Mountains are looking at accumulations of 4-10″ while the Southern Mountains could get a healthy 6-12″ of snow. Snowpack in the southern and central regions of the state is lagging behind, so this will be some much-needed precipitation.

The bottom line? A few waves of moisture will blow through over the weekend, bringing valley rain and mountain snow.

More soggy weather could dampen the Beehive State through the middle of next week. We will continue tracking the systems and keep you updated on our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.