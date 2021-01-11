‘Soho Karen’ apologises for assault on Black teenage boy as father points out double-standard

Rachel Brodsky
&lt;p&gt;&#x002018;Soho Karen&#x002019; apologizes for assault on Black teenage boy in second part of CBS This Morning interview with Gayle King&lt;/p&gt; (CBS)

‘Soho Karen’ apologizes for assault on Black teenage boy in second part of CBS This Morning interview with Gayle King

(CBS)

The second half of Gayle King's nationally televised interview with Miya Ponsetto, the California woman nicknamed “Soho Karen” after falsely accusing a Black teenage boy of taking her iPhone, has been released.

Recorded prior to Ms Ponsetto's Friday (8 January) arrest in Ventura County, California, the second half of Ms Ponsetto's interview with King showed the 22-year-old claiming that she could not be racist because she is herself a woman of color.

“In my opinion, I was, like, ‘OK, any person walking down could possibly be the person that might’ve had my phone.’ And I, I really didn’t, I wasn’t racial profiling whatsoever. I’m a woman. I’m Puerto Rican. I’m, like, a woman of color. I’m Italian, Greek, Puerto Rican,” she said.

“You keep saying you’re Puerto Rican. Does that mean that you can’t be racist because you’re saying you’re a woman of color? Is that what you mean?,” asked King.

“Exactly,” Ponsetto said, to which King responded, “I would disagree with that.”

Read More: 'Soho Karen' who tackled black teen over missing phone was not racist but ‘having anxiety attack’, says lawyer

Ultimately, Ponsetto did issue an apology when pressed by King. “I'm sincerely sorry to the family and the dad and the son for making them feel as if I was racist towards them when that is not my intention.”

Ms Ponsetto drew ire on social media after a video of her attacking 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr at the Arlo Hotel in New York City went viral shortly after Christmas. The victim was identified as the son of Grammy-winning jazz trumpet player Keyon Harrold Sr.

Social media users dubbed her “SoHo Karen” – a nickname used to describe white women accused of verbally abusing Black people in public.

Ponsetto was arraigned over the weekend and freed on supervised release. She was charged with attempted robbery, attempted grand larceny, endangering the welfare of a child, and attempted assault.

When King spoke to the Harrold family, Mr Harrold pointed out the double-standard in his son's interaction with Ms Ponsetto.

“If I had done that, what Miya Ponsetto had done to my son, I'd be in jail now. If I had hurt her in any way, I'd be in jail now. We wouldn't even be able to have this conversation. As a Black man, every day I walk outside, I have to play the perfect game, almost like throwing a no-hitter, just to be believed.”

When asked what he thought of Ms Ponsetto's response regarding her own status as a woman of color, Mr Harrold said, “No one has to say the N-word for something to be an act of racism.”

“I feel like her apology was, you know, as genuine as when she shushed you,” continued Harrold, referencing an earlier moment in King's interview with Ponsetto. “It said a lot. I have an issue with the idea of entitlement versus character.”

Latest Stories

  • Here are some of the noteworthy people identified and arrested for storming the Capitol

    Some of the dozens of arrests tied to last Wednesday's attempted insurrection at the Capitol carried out by militant supporters of President Trump.

  • Why Democrats won in Georgia

    A massive voter drive and GOP-infighting helped Democrats win two of the most important Senate races in modern American history.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What Mike Pence should learn from Judas Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot

  • ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ Lauren Boebert faces calls to resign after tweeting information about Nancy Pelosi during Capitol riot

    The Congresswoman previously said she would carry a gun to Congress

  • Guard withdraws from Wisconsin city after charging decision

    The Wisconsin National Guard has pulled troops out of a southeastern Wisconsin city after protests over a decision not to charge a white police officer with shooting a Black man in the back didn't materialize. Guard spokesman Joe Trovato said Monday that about 500 troops have withdrawn from Kenosha after spending a week there in anticipation of demonstrations. Officer Rusten Sheskey's decision to shoot Jacob Blake in the back during a domestic dispute in August sparked chaotic protests in Kenosha that went on for several nights.

  • Army Investigates Fort Bragg Soldier for Attending Rally That Ended in US Capitol Breach

    Capt. Emily Rainey is scheduled to leave the Army in April after resigning her commission over earlier incidents.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden hopes Senate can divide its time between his agenda, Trump impeachment

    President-elect Joe Biden presented a possible solution for the quandary Congress is facing regarding a potential impeachment trial for President Trump.The House appears set to vote on, and likely pass, a recently-introduced article of impeachment against Trump this week, but there's concern over whether sending it to the Senate immediately -- as opposed to delaying the process for a few months -- will distract the upper chamber from vital legislative duties once Biden is in office. Essentially, an impeachment trial could get in the way of Cabinet confirmations and COVID-19 relief negotiations, which Biden maintains is his top priority.When it comes to impeachment, Biden appears to be trying to keep his head down and let Congress handle the matter. But he did address the timing issue Monday, saying if the resolution reaches the Senate, it's his "hope and expectation" that lawmakers will be able to "bifurcate" their time by spending one half of the day on his agenda and the other on impeachment. In other words, he wants senators to multitask. > NEW: Biden says he's spoken to lawmakers about whether they can confirm his Cabinet nominations in addition to having an impeachment trial MTPDaily@kasie: "He said that they are looking in to how to figure out how to do that." pic.twitter.com/C2X5AYVq6H> > -- Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 11, 2021More stories from theweek.com What Mike Pence should learn from Judas Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship

  • Trump rioter in full body armour and carrying zip-ties ‘is bartender who broke into Capitol with his mother’

    Mr Munchel said his intention was not to fight with the police but ‘to show them that we can, and we will’

  • Taiwan's new passport hopes to banish confusion with China

    Taiwan rolled out a newly redesigned passport on Monday that gives greater prominence to the island's day-to-day name, aiming to avoid confusion with China amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Beijing's stepped-up efforts to assert sovereignty. Existing Taiwanese passports have "Republic of China", its formal name, written in large English font at the top, with "Taiwan" printed at the bottom, creating confusion internationally according to the government. During the early days of the pandemic Taiwan says some of its citizens were confused with Chinese nationals and on occasion unfairly subject to the same COVID-19-related entry bans when the disease was well under control in Taiwan though not in China.

  • New York City mayor hopeful Andrew Yang fled 'too small' apartment during pandemic

    New York City mayor hopeful Andrew Yang’s campaign, expected to be formally announced this week, has hit a speedbump after he said he found his Manhattan home too small to work from during the pandemic. Mr Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, has come under fire after admitting that he and his family relocated from the city during the spring to have more space. “We live in a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. And so, like, can you imagine trying to have two kids on virtual school in a two-bedroom apartment, and then trying to do work yourself?” Mr Yang said in an interview with the New York Times. The 45-year-old entrepreneur has a two-bedroom flat in Hell’s Kitchen and a larger residence in the small town of New Paltz in upstate New York’s Hudson Valley, according to reports. Asked by the NYT to respond to voters who expect their future mayor to have stayed in the city in its darkest moments, Mr. Yang suggested that his location was not relevant to his work at the time, and that New Yorkers would prioritize plans to move the city forward.

  • Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Arrested, Charged in Capitol Riot

    Larry Rendall Brock Jr., an Air Force veteran seen brandishing zip tie handcuffs during the pro-Trump siege at the U.S. Capitol, was arrested Sunday in Texas.

  • Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

    Many of the people who broke into and ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday acted like they did not think there would be any consequences. For many of them, there have been consequences. Some of them have lost work. And many of the people whose photos went viral online and on TV have been arrested. The FBI says it is searching for the rest.CNN's Evan Perez notes that the big arrests so far have been the low-hanging fruit, the people who "were on social media boasting about this."Public records for more than 120 people arrested so far document that "the insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president's behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military, and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals," The Associated Press reports. "Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals."Jake Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," surrendered to the FBI in Phoenix on Saturday.Embed from Getty ImagesFederal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening charged two men believed to have worn tactical gear and carried plastic restraints in the Senate chamber. Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee.Embed from Getty ImagesAnd Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was picked up in Texas.> UPDATE: Spokesman for Hillwood Airways confirmed to me tonight Larry Rendall Brock Jr. "no longer works for the company." The @USAirForce Lt. Col. was IDed w/ zip-ties & combat gear on the Senate floor during the armed riot at the U.S. Capitol Wed. that killed 5 @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/pubhmiboeb> > — David Lee (@davejourno) January 10, 2021The FBI arrested Doug Jensen, photographed in a QAnon shirt, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.> CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE: > Iowa man who was videeotaped chasing a cop up the steps has been booked on 5 federal charges.https://t.co/yy4aZIKdW4 pic.twitter.com/Srwk45b6yT> > — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 10, 2021Adam Johnson, arrested in Florida on Friday, was allegedly the man photographed carrying the House speaker's lectern.Embed from Getty ImagesThe FBI is seeking help identifying numerous other Capitol raiders, including the guy photographed carrying the Confederate battle flag. Others been identified but not arrested, like Josiah Colt of Idaho.> To the best of my knowledge, Josiah Colt (also pictured here) has not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/P9KgBdw8qG> > — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 11, 2021CNN identified the man in a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt as Robert Keith Packer of Virginia.> We're very close to IDing this guy thanks to tipsters. pic.twitter.com/XKgDLhlZLR> > — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 10, 2021One of the evident planners of the assault on the Capitol, Ali Alexander, says he's in hiding and needs money for armed guards, The Daily Beast reports.More stories from theweek.com What Mike Pence should learn from Judas Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship

  • FAA to crack down on unruly Trump supporters

    After video of unruly Trump supporters harassing lawmakers in airports and reports of distruptions on flights to and from Washington the same week Trump loyalists descended on D.C. and stormed the Capitol, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration vowed to take "strong enforcement action" . In a statement over the weekend, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said quote, "I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight." Earlier this week, the flight attendants union said Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol should not be allowed to depart Washington on commercial flights after exhibiting quote "mob mentality behavior" on flights into the region. Alaska Airlines said on Friday it banned 14 passengers from future travel with the carrier after a number of passengers were quote "non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members" on a flight from Washington to Seattle last Thursday. American Airlines temporarily halted alcohol service on flights departing and arriving in Washington after last Wednesday's events. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was harassed on Friday by supporters of Trump and called a "traitor" at Washington's Reagan National Airport before departing on a flight.

  • Black GOP Congressmen who joined the Trump coup must resign

    Two newly-elected Black Republican congressmen signed up in support of the attempted Trump coup and overturn the 2020 presidential election — now it is time for them to resign. The two House members are Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), the former NFL player with ties to the QAnon pro-Trump conspiracy cult, and Byron Donalds (R-FL), a Black conservative and former Tea Party activist.

  • 'Stick to the plan and don't make your own vaccine side-deals,' urges EU

    The EU is struggling to keep countries aligned with its Covid-19 vaccine strategy, as governments start to break rank and seek side-deals for extra jabs. Growing concerns that member states are conducting their own negotiations has prompted the European Commission’s president to write to ministers to urge them to stick to the plan and be transparent about any discussions with pharmaceutical companies. Germany prompted outrage last week after it emerged that Berlin negotiated 30 million extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine on top of its allocation from the EU’s haul of 600 million jabs. Countries are not supposed to negotiate bilaterally with pharmaceutical firms. Now EU member Cyprus has also reportedly sought additional doses. President Nicos Anastasiades said he had contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about extra support, adding “within days we will have the answer”. Israel is leading the world in per capita vaccinations. As of 11 January, 20.3 people out of 100 had received a jab; however, the country has been criticised by human rights groups for excluding Palestinians from its programme. Mr Anastasiades denied that the Cypriot request breaches EU rules, insisting in an interview that “there would definitely be a problem if those vaccines had not been approved by the EU”. The Commission would not comment on what it called a “hypothetical question”. Nevertheless, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has tasked her top health official with writing to EU governments to ask them to stick to the joint-buying and negotiating strategy and be more open about any talks underway. “The letter will ask them to provide all the necessary transparency on the ways in which they are complying with the provisions of our strategy in terms of lack of contacts with those pharma companies we have or are currently negotiating with,” a Commission spokesperson said. The EU’s medicine regulator last week gave the green light for the Moderna vaccine and is expected to ramp up its review of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab this week, when its developers submit a formal application. Approval is expected at the end of January.

  • Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin denies cancer rumours amid power struggle

    The office of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is grappling with discontent in his ruling coalition, denied on Monday that he was undergoing treatment for cancer. Muhyiddin was declared free of cancer in June after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018. "Rumours saying that the prime minister requires treatment for cancer are not true and are ill intentioned," Muhyiddin's office said in a statement.

  • Congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19 after sheltering in place with mask-less colleagues during Capitol riot

    The coronavirus pandemic and the Capitol riot may have officially crossed over.Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) announced Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She believes she was exposed to the virus last Wednesday while sheltering in place with several of her House colleagues, some of whom she said refused to wear masks, while a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol during Congress' Electoral College certification process.> Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test. > > I have tested positive.https://t.co/wivlbwrmV0> > — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) January 11, 2021While there are no guarantees that Watson Coleman was infected in that moment, Rear Adm. Brian Monahan, the attending physician to Congress, on Sunday notified lawmakers many members of the House who were in protective isolation "in a large committee hearing space" may have been exposed to someone who had an infection. It's not entirely clear if Watson Coleman was in that specific room, but a statement from her office indicates she was.More stories from theweek.com What Mike Pence should learn from Judas Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship

  • New York State Bar Association moves to oust Rudy Giuliani

    The group is a private professional association and revoking Giuliani's membership does not mean he would lose his law license.

  • Fears for Biden inauguration as FBI warns of  'armed uprising' and pro-Trump protests in 50 state capitals

    The FBI has intelligence that pro-Donald Trump supporters are planning armed protests in 50 state capitals around the time of Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to reports. The agency received information about an “identified armed group intending to travel to Washington DC on 16 January”, according to a briefing obtained by ABC News. Warning of a potential “uprising” if the president was removed from office prematurely, the FBI said groups were calling for the “storming” of state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings if Congress attempts to enact the 25th Amendment prior to Inauguration Day. Far-right social media users have discussed actions tied to January 20 for months, but the storming of the US Capitol "energised" the online chatter, said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.