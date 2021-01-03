‘SoHo Karen’ has history of unruly behavior, run-ins with police

Matthew Allen

Before accusing a teenager of stealing her iPhone, Miya Ponsetto had two alcohol-related arrests earlier in 2020

The plot thickens for the woman dubbed the “Soho Karen.”

The woman, identified as Miya Ponsetto, who allegedly attacked and accused 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. of stealing her iPhone just over a week ago at a New York City hotel apparently has a history of unlawful behavior.

As previously reported by theGrio, Ponsetto made headlines after Grammy-winning trumpet player Keyon Harrold posted an Instagram video of her hastily accusing his teenage son of taking her cellphone while in the lobby of the Arlo SoHo Hotel in Manhattan where the Harrold’s were staying.

Miya Ponsetto
The video shows Ponsetto lunging at the younger Harrold, demanding he prove that the phone he was holding was not her phone. The elder Harrold defended his son from the woman, all while capturing the incident on his phone.

READ MORE: Ben Crump demands charges against ‘Karen’ who allegedly attacked Black teen at hotel

An Uber driver would later return her actual lost phone moments later.

Since then, Harrold has demanded Ponsetto be charged for assaulting his son, with the support of civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, according to CNN.

NBC News reported more footage from the hotel’s surveillance camera, showing Ponsetto tackling Harrold Jr. to the ground in the skirmish, supporting his father’s accusations that his son was attacked.

Police reported that Keyon Jr. “sustained scratches to his hand.”

READ MORE: California ‘Karen’ with taser demands Black neighbors act ‘white’

It seems that this isn’t Ponsetto’s first time causing a commotion in a hotel. The New York Post reported that Ponsetto and her mother were both arrested for public intoxication last February. TMZ reports that at the time, the two women were staying at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills and refused to leave, prompting hotel management to call the police.

In May, Ponsetto was arrested again, this time for drunk driving and driving with a suspended license. She was sentenced to three years probation after pleading no contest.

Ponsetto has yet to be formally charged for the SoHo incident, but CNN reports that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office “is thoroughly investigating” the incident.

