‘SoHo Karen’ Miya Ponsetto charged, released from custody

Ponsetto faces charges of attempted robbery, attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child and grand larceny in the fourth degree

Miya Ponsetto, dubbed “Soho Karen,” appeared for her first court date on Saturday over her alleged attack of a teenager last month in a New York City hotel.

She has been released from custody, according to the New York Post.

Ponsetto, 22, accused 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr of taking her iPhone on Dec. 26. Harrold’s father, Grammy-winning trumpeter Keyon Harrold Sr, videotaped the incident, which turned physical at the Arlo SoHo Hotel in Manhattan.

As previously reported by TheGrio, both Harrolds had been staying at the Arlo and were approached by Ponsetto in the lobby as they were leaving to have breakfast.

In the video, Ponsetto got aggressive when she claimed that the younger Harrold had taken her phone. The elder Harrold shielded his son from Ponsetto as she lunged toward him. Ponsetto’s cell phone was later returned to her by an Uber driver.

After fleeing back to her home state of California after the incident, Ponsetto was brought back to New York to face charges of attempted robbery, attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child and grand larceny in the fourth degree, according to The Post.

Ponsetto did not make a plea for her charges and was issued a supervised release. She is not permitted to go anywhere near the Harrold family, and is ordered to appear in Manhattan Criminal Court on March 29.

In addition to her charges in New York, Ponsetto has also had run-ins with the law in California, including being charged with a DUI and resisting arrest last May.

Prior to her arrest, Ponsetto was interviewed by Gayle King for CBS This Morning to tell her side of the story regarding the incident with the Harrolds. A clip was released by CBS on Friday.

When asked about the incident, Ponsetto all but denies that she attacked the younger Harrold.

“I’m a 22-year-old girl,” she told King. “How is one girl accusing a guy about a phone a crime?”

The 22-year-old woman caught on camera allegedly physically attacking a 14-year-old Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone was arrested in California.



In an exclusive interview, Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer spoke with @GayleKing hours before she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezaGkcWZ8j — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2021

The interview is set to air in full Monday morning.

