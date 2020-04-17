Sohu.com Announces Completion of Changyou Going-Private Transaction

BEIJING, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) ("Sohu"), China's leading online media, video, search and gaming business group, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Changyou.com Limited ("Changyou") that it did not already beneficially own, through the merger (the "Changyou Merger") of an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary ("Changyou Merger Co.") of Sohu with and into Changyou, with Changyou being the company surviving the Changyou Merger. As a result of the Changyou Merger, Changyou has become a private company wholly owned directly and indirectly by Sohu and the American depositary shares of Changyou (the "Changyou ADSs"), each of which represented two Changyou Class A ordinary shares ("Changyou Class A Ordinary Shares"), are no longer traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Sohu logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sohu.com Inc.) More

Pursuant to the plan of merger for the Changyou Merger, each Changyou Class A Ordinary Share issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effectiveness of the Changyou Merger, other than Changyou Class A ordinary shares owned beneficially by Sohu, was cancelled in exchange for the right to receive $5.40 in cash without interest, and each outstanding Changyou ADS was cancelled in exchange for the right to receive $10.80 in cash without interest (less $0.05 per ADS cancellation fees and other fees as applicable). Because Changyou Merger Co. owned over 90% of the voting power represented by all issued and outstanding shares of Changyou prior to the effectiveness of the Changyou Merger and the Changyou Merger was in the form of a short-form merger in accordance with section 233(7) of the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands, the Changyou Merger was not subject to a vote of the shareholders of Changyou.

In connection with the Changyou Merger, each outstanding and fully‑vested option (each, a "Vested Option") to purchase Changyou Class A Ordinary Shares under Changyou's share incentive plans was cancelled, and each holder of a Vested Option has the right to receive an amount in cash determined by multiplying (x) the excess, if any, of $5.40 over the applicable exercise price of such Vested Option by (y) the number of Changyou Class A Ordinary Shares underlying such Vested Option; and each outstanding but unvested option (each, an "Unvested Option") to purchase Changyou Class A Ordinary Shares under Changyou's share incentive plans will remain outstanding and continue to vest following the effectiveness of the Changyou Merger in accordance with the applicable Changyou share incentive plan and award agreement governing such Unvested Option in effect immediately prior to the effectiveness of the Changyou Merger.

Changyou has requested that trading of Changyou ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market be suspended, and that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form 25 notifying the SEC of Nasdaq's withdrawal of the Changyou ADSs from listing on Nasdaq and intention to withdraw the Changyou Class A Ordinary Shares from registration under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Changyou has informed Sohu that it intends to file with the SEC, ten days after Nasdaq files the Form 25, a Form 15 suspending Changyou's reporting obligations under the Exchange Act and withdrawing the registration of Changyou Class A Ordinary Shares under the Exchange Act. Changyou's obligations to file with or furnish to the SEC certain reports and forms, including Form 20-F and Form 6-K, will be suspended immediately as of the filing date of the Form 15 and will terminate once the deregistration of Changyou Class A Ordinary Shares becomes effective.