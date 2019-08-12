Is Soitec S.A.’s (EPA:SOI) 18% ROCE Any Good?

Today we'll evaluate Soitec S.A. (EPA:SOI) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Soitec:

0.18 = €108m ÷ (€823m - €204m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Soitec has an ROCE of 18%.

Check out our latest analysis for Soitec

Is Soitec's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Soitec's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Semiconductor industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Soitec's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Our data shows that Soitec currently has an ROCE of 18%, compared to its ROCE of 13% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Soitec's past growth compares to other companies.

ENXTPA:SOI Past Revenue and Net Income, August 12th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Soitec.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Soitec's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Soitec has total liabilities of €204m and total assets of €823m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 25% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Soitec's ROCE