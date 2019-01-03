Should Soitec S.A. (EPA:SOI) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Soitec S.A. (EPA:SOI) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. SOI is a financially-sound company with a great history and a excellent growth outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Soitec here.

Outstanding track record with high growth potential

One reason why investors are attracted to SOI is its notable earnings growth potential in the near future of 24%. The optimistic bottom-line growth is supported by an outstanding revenue growth of 75% over the same time period, which indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. Over the past few years, SOI has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 32% return to shareholders, which is an notable feat for the company.

ENXTPA:SOI Future Profit January 3rd 19 More

SOI’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. SOI’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.2x total debt over the past year, which implies that SOI’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

ENXTPA:SOI Historical Debt January 3rd 19 More

Next Steps:

For Soitec, there are three relevant factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is SOI worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SOI is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does SOI return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from SOI as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of SOI? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



