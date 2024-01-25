Sojos Capital to announce updated plan for former Lafayette Square Mall

This story will be updated.

Sojos Capital is unveiling an updated master plan today for the former Lafayette Square Mall and surrounding properties.

The announcement comes more than two years after the developer first revealed the distressed mall would undergo a $200 million renovation.

The news plans were announced this morning during a 10 a.m. press conference in a space that once was a Sears department store at the mall.

In a press release, Sojos Capital said the new plan reflects a vision for the mall that best uses its existing structure while creating a vibrant immersive neighborhood.

"The project elements remain focused on dining, shopping, housing, office space, youth education and sports, entertainment, infrastructure improvements, public safety and more," the company said.

Announced in November 2021, the initial revitalization project called for the creation of a mixed-use development called Window to the World. It was to include the renovation of the mall's interior as well as the addition of a 200 apartments, a boutique hotel, office and event space, a public walking trail, infrastructure improvements, and new stores.

The project was to take place in phases under an accelerated timeline with the first wave expected to completed in 2022 or 2023. While improvements to the roof, HVAC, parking lot and painting took place, the project has strayed from its original timeline and the project remains incomplete.

In the meantime, the mall has gone through periods of short closures and some mall tenants have left.

There have been some bright spots. Sojos Capital has announced it is turning a former Aldi in the 3500 block of Commercial Drive into a community center and the addition of Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse in the location of Georgetown Cinema.

Lafayette Square Mall is located east of Lafayette Road in the International Marketplace, a vibrant community in northwest Indianapolis.

This story will be updated.

Contact IndyStar reporter Alexandria Burris at aburris@gannett.com or call 317-617-2690. Follow her on Twitter: @allyburris.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Sojos Capital giving update on former Lafayette Square redevelopment