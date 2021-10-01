Will Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Sol-Gel Technologies' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2021, Sol-Gel Technologies had US$39m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$27m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2021 it had roughly 17 months of cash runway. Notably, analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 3 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Sol-Gel Technologies Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Sol-Gel Technologies is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 36% in the last year. The fact that operating revenue was down 57% only gives us further disquiet. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Sol-Gel Technologies To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since Sol-Gel Technologies can't yet boast improving growth metrics, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Sol-Gel Technologies' cash burn of US$27m is about 12% of its US$230m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is Sol-Gel Technologies' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Sol-Gel Technologies' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 1 warning sign for Sol-Gel Technologies that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

