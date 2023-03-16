Sol de Janeiro's best-selling and best-smelling products are on Amazon: Here are the best ones

Get all of Sol de Janeiro's best selling products on Amazon

Beauty girlies know that Sol de Janeiro makes the best-smelling products, that actually work too. From the ultra-hydrating iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream to a leave-in that tames flyaway frizz, Sol de Janeiro really has everything you need to make your daily routine feel like a daily spa session.

Made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients that are not only cruelty-free and vegan, Sol de Janerio products are also formulated without parabens and are reef safe, making this one of our favorite beauty brands.

My best friend is a diehard for their perfume mists and swears by them for her post-yoga refresh, and our very own Sara Miranda has reviewed countless Sol de Janerio products like the Bom Dia body wash and body scrub and Beija Flor Elasti-Cream to find out if their newer products stand up to the OG Bum Bum Cream. Spoiler alert: they do.

Shop Sol de Janeiro on Amazon

1. The OG Bum Bum cream that started it all

The original Brazilian Bum Bum cream is worth dishing out the extra dollars.

Fans of Sol de Janeiro will recognize this Bum Bum Cream as the cream of the crop when it comes to body lotions. Featuring notes of vanilla, salted caramel and pistachio, the lotion smells decadent—perfect for those who are drawn to warm scents.

In her head-to-head review, Sara said "Bum Bum Cream glides onto the skin like a dream, keeps it looking soft and radiant with a subtle shimmer, and has a pleasing dessert-like smell."

From $22 at Amazon

2. A leave-in conditioner that'll leave your hair with a silky finish

This leave-in conditioner will leave hair feeling soft and silky.

Finding a good leave-in conditioner can be tough but this leave-in from Sol de Janeiro left our reviewer with a silky finish unlike any other. On the quest for frizz-fighting products, Sara was pleased at how well this product worked to reduce frizz in her hair, and with end results described to be similar to a "silky ribbon," we'd consider adding to our cart based on that alone.

Sara's full review on this multitasking styling product is a must-read for anyone who has dry or damaged hair.

$27 at Amazon

3. A hair mask that's great for color-treated hair

Sol de Janeiro Triple Brazilian Butter hair treatment works wonders for color-treated hair.

With high ratings from those looking to repair their hair, the Triple Brazilian Butter hair treatment is worth giving a shot. Non-greasy and with a pleasant smell, this is a win for those looking for heavy-duty moisture.

Reviews mention that they feel like they've spent hundreds at the salon for a look that doesn't feel weighed down. This mask uses cucuacu, murumuru and tucuma butters to lock in moisture and boost shine.

From $10 at Amazon

4. A body mist that turns heads

Turn heads with Sol de Janeiro body mist.

With scents ranging from tropical and fruity to warm and musky, it's no wonder that Sol de Janeiro's body mists are such a hit. With almost 24,000 reviews, Amazon shoppers agree. You'll be sure to garner loads of compliments when wearing any of their signature scents and if you're already a fan of the brand, any of these body mists are a must-have.

We love that Sol de Janeiro provides plenty of information regarding the top and mid notes of these scents since shopping online for perfume or body mists can easily go awry.

From $23 at Amazon

5. A body cream with firming AHA

The Bom Dia Bright Cream leaves skin looking luminous.

Infused with the Cheirosa 40 fragrance, Bom Dia Bright Cream is said to visibly brighten and improve the look and feel of KP in two weeks and as someone who abhors even a touch of dry skin, I'm invested.

This body cream uses exfoliating acids from mango and banana, brightening vitamin C and nourishing cupuacu butter so that your skin won't feel greasy after use. Reviews mention that they love the smell, which is no surprise, and that it's quickly become a favorite of theirs as well as their partners.

From $22 at Amazon

6. An exfoliating body wash and body scrub that'll leave your skin feelin g super smooth

Scrub away the day with Sol de Janeiro.

When it comes to body washes, some scents can be overpowering and despite Sol de Janeiro's reputation for scented products and her own pension of unscented shower products, our reviewer was a fan of the Bom Dia body wash and its sweet scent.

Using ingredients like salicylic acid, glycolic acid and benzoyl peroxide, this body wash does exactly what it claims to and leaves the body feeling smooth.

Promoted by the brand as a "facial for your body," the accompanying Bom Dia Body Scrub is meant to be used two to three times a week instead of every day to avoid over-exfoliating. The product's whipped texture is a welcome upgrade to rough exfoliators and was compatible with Sara's sensitive skin, which is a huge win in our book. Check out the full review.

Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Body Wash from $10 at Amazon

Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Body Scrub $42 at Amazon

7. Body oil with de-puffing properties

This body oil feels and smells luxurious.

If your standard body cream just won't cut it, this body oil from Sol de Janeiro might just be your new favorite product. Guarana caffeine complex and microalgae extracts work to visibly de-puffs while providing deep nourishment to dry skin.

Seal it with your go-to Bum Bum cream and you're golden! Reviews love that this oil smells a bit tropical without smelling like you've doused yourself in something akin to sunscreen and are impressed with the easy-to-use glass bottle it comes in.

$52 at Amazon

