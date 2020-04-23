SOL: Sasol Limited: Business Update, Production and Sales Metrics for the Nine Months Ended 31 March 2020

JOHANNESBURG, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

OPERATIONS SAFETY UPDATE

The safety and wellbeing of our employees and service providers remains our top priority. Sasol management is disheartened by the tragic fatality suffered by a service provider at our Secunda operations on 7 April 2020. An internal incident investigation, in collaboration with the service provider, is well underway to determine the root cause of this incident. The journey towards zero harm and eliminating fatalities remains an imperative for Sasol.

FURTHER UPDATE OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL OPERATIONS

In relation to the COVID-19 impacts on employees and service providers, Sasol has implemented a range of measures and strict protocols to ensure that employees can continue to perform essential work safely. Detailed COVID-19 response plans are in place for all sites globally, with dedicated task teams closely monitoring and managing the situation in line with relevant local guidance. Fourteen Sasol employees have tested positive for COVID-19 globally, of which nine employees have recovered and the remaining five employees remain in self-isolation and are receiving appropriate support. No employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at our South African operations.

The lockdown in South Africa continues to have a significant impact on fuel demand. Consistent with Sasol's COVID-19 update on 8 April, this has resulted in the phased suspension of production at the Natref refinery and a 25% reduction in production rates at Secunda Synfuels Operations (SSO). Chemicals used in the mining and construction sectors have also seen a reduction in demand, which has necessitated the suspension of production of Sasol's ammonia, nitric acid and chlor-vinyl plants in Sasolburg. Market demand for Sasol's other industrial chemicals has not been significantly impacted and therefore SSO's residual operating capacity is prioritising chemicals production for supply to domestic and export markets. Fuel demand is being closely monitored in light of the two week extension of the lockdown in South Africa.

The COVID-19 situation remains highly dynamic with infection rates varying across Sasol's operating jurisdictions. Sasol's operations offer some flexibility to balance fuels and chemicals output to respond to product demand.

RESPONSE STRATEGY PROGRESS

Sasol has made significant progress in implementing the self-help measures communicated on 17 March 2020 as part of the response strategy to the COVID-19 pandemic and oil price volatility. Most of the financial year 2020 initiatives have already been agreed and are now being implemented. However, savings relating to working capital carry some risk due to higher than expected inventory levels following reduced demand and the weaker exchange rate impact on accounts receivable. For financial year 2021, we have made significant progress and have committed actions in place for more than 80% of the savings target.

The first set of self-help measures announced on 17 March 2020 is being realised mainly by:

- Optimising and reducing cash costs. A wide range of measures have been taken to cut operating costs. Some examples include non-payment of the financial year 2020 short-term incentive scheme to employees, freezing of vacancies and the drastic curtailment of external spend through engagements with suppliers to consider renegotiations on price and reduction in scope of services.

- Significant results realised by re-prioritising capital expenditure following a risk based evaluation.

- Several actions are planned to manage working capital to optimal levels for the Company to the end of financial year 2021 as the disruption associated with COVID-19 is expected to ease.

The ongoing negative demand impact from COVID-19 requires management to consider further self-help measures. These measures are necessary to help protect the Company's balance sheet and liquidity until at least the end of financial year 2021. The Company will implement the following key human capital measures:

- A 20% to 40% reduction in directors' fees.

- A two-part salary sacrifice for the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) which entails a donation of 33% of the CEO's salary for three months from May 2020 to the Solidarity Fund set up by the South African government to support the fight against COVID-19, and for the remaining five months to December 2020, a salary sacrifice of 20% will apply.