Solana’s Apricot Finance Raises $4M in ‘Party’ Funding Round

When a stock nearly triples in its first year as a public company, people tend to notice. The company went from one analyst covering it last year to six -- all but one with a buy rating -- heading into its first quarter earnings report this May. Despite posting robust growth, the stock has gotten crushed in the months since. Now, with the stock down 43% from its highs, the six analysts that cover Inari have a median price target of $119 per share.