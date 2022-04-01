Solana Based GMT Tokens Surge 54%, ZIL Sees $13M in Liquidations

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Crypto markets fell 3.5% in the past 24 hours as bitcoin briefly lost support at the $45,000 level in early Asian hours on Friday.

Cardano’s ADA, and Avalanche’s AVAX dipped 5% each while Polkadot’s DOT, Shiba Inu’s SHIB, and Dogecoin’s DOGE dropped more than 7% in the past 24 hours. Solana’s SOL continues to outperform, remaining flat on Friday after leading gains on Thursday; BNB Chain's BNB modestly outperformed as well losing 3%.

Crypto-tracked futures saw over $400 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours. Liquidations refer to an exchange forcefully closing a trader’s leveraged crypto trading position due to a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin.

Topping futures losses at over $120 million was bitcoin, followed by ether futures at $63 million. However, volatile trading action led to some less popular futures posting losses in excess of other major cryptos on Friday.

Lesser-known crypto futures ranked high on liquidation lists on Friday. (Coinglass)

Futures on Zilliqa’s ZIL tokens saw $13 million in liquidations, while losses on Stepn’s GMT tokens amounted to over $11 million. ZIL was a top gainer over the past week with a 315% surge since March 26, rising to as much as $0.23 on Friday from last week’s $0.04 level.

ZIL previously saw similar prices in May 2021. Price-charts suggest ZIL could see volatility between the $0.19 and $0.22 levels, although some support seems to exist at the $0.16 mark.

ZIL could see ranging price movement between the $0.22 and $0.19 levels. (TradingView)

Growth on ZIL came ahead of the launch of Metapolis, a metaverse-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that’s scheduled to launch with a VIP event on Saturday in Miami. It would allow users to build their own virtual universes amid metaverses gaining popularity as a sector in the broader market.

Meanwhile, the three-week-old GMT rose 52% in the past 24 hours to highs of $3.11. GMT is the governance token of STEPN, whose app allows users to access in-game features, such as mint virtual sneakers, upgrade “gems” and participate in governance voting.

Built on Solana, STEPN is self-styled as one of the first lifestyle applications in the Web 3.0 world, reaching a market capitalization of over $1.5 billion just weeks after launch.

Elsewhere, BAYC’s native ApeCoin (APE) tokens slid 8.3% amid reports of an exploit on its official channel on messaging service Discord. A rogue tool notified community members about a new non-fungible token (NFT) mint collection. The link was malicious, however, as clicking on it would have allowed exploiters to gain access to a user’s private keys and empty their wallets, security researchers found. Other NFT projects saw similar malicious messages, as reported.