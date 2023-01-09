Solana, Cardano Both Up 21% Late Sunday, Setting Monthly Highs

Ryan Ozawa
·2 min read

The value of both Solana and Cardano spiked by over 21 percent late Sunday, according to data from CoinGecko, both reentering territory not seen by either since November.

Cardano, the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, saw its price spike to $0.33—a price not seen since November 19. Meanwhile, Solana, which kicked off a remarkable run with an 11% jump in value on Monday, spiked again Sunday to $16.04, territory it hasn't seen since Nov. 9, when it was partway through a collapse of more than 50% over the prior three days.

This Week in Coins: Solana Rallies as Crypto Market Sees Green to Start 2023

Solana saw the best first week of the year out of any top-2o coin, today clearing a 60% increase over seven days. It's a remarkable rebound for SOL, which plummeted more than 41% in the wake of the FTX collapse. Once called an "Ethereum killer," Solana was once a favorite of Sam Bankman-Fried.

The disgraced founder's fall last fall took Solana with it, down 94% from its all-time high of $259 recorded just one year prior, according to CoinGecko.

Solana is a proof-of-stake (PoS) layer-1 blockchain network that allows developers to create decentralized finance applications (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Last week's bump came as Solana developers launched a new, shiba inu-themed BONK coin, created to rival SHIB. While the launch party didn't last long, BONK still outperformed all major cryptocurrencies over the week.

It's hard to beat a gain of over 3,000 percent—though dealing in prices 10,000th of a cent helps.

Cardano’s Hoskinson: FTX Collapse Proves ‘Absolute Need’ for Decentralization

Factors behind the rise of ADA this week are less clear. The blockchain's last major milestone was the implementation of its long-awaited Vasil fork in September. Still, there has been some recent buzz around Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson.

Hoskinson's firm, Input Output HK, is preparing for the pending launch of the Lace wallet for Cardano. And on Thursday, Hoskinson announced that his new Hoskinson Health & Wellness Clinic in Wyoming would accept ADA as payment.

In June, Hoskinson announced the opening of Nessie's, a restaurant and whiskey lounge where ADA would also be accepted.

Recommended Stories

  • These Will Be the Hottest Cryptocurrencies in 2023

    The cryptocurrency market was flying high in 2021. As major stock indexes moved into bear territory and inflation surged, investors fled the riskiest assets -- such as cryptocurrency. Today's economic troubles may be weighing on crypto now, but they haven't changed what each player has to offer.

  • Cardano Is Down 90%, but This Value Suggests It's a Screaming Buy

    In 2022, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) pulled off a huge technological upgrade of its blockchain, became the No. 1 blockchain in the world as measured by development activity, and became one of the top three players in the non-fungible token (NFT) space. Cardano was down more than 80% for the year, and currently trades at a bargain-basement price of just $0.27, which is more than 90% off its all-time high of $3.10. Of course, you could blame the broader market sell-off for Cardano's woes, but something else seems to be deterring investors from buying.

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?

    This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months. What are the chances that Shiba Inu, currently the 16th most valuable cryptocurrency with a market cap of just under $5 billion (as of this writing), reaches $1 in 2023? Seeing the limitations with Dogecoin, the dog-themed meme token of its predecessor, the founders of Shiba Inu made its token, SHIB, compatible with the vast Ethereum ecosystem, thus connecting it to different protocols.

  • FCC opens self-reporting broadband map, invites Tribal input

    The Federal Communications Commission has launched the interactive map to encourage individuals and families to self-report on their broadband connectivity. The site also includes a bulk challenges page where Tribal governments can comment on broadband connectivity on Tribal lands. The data will be utilized to allocate funding for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Development (BEAD) program.

  • Supporters of Brazil's Bolsonaro storm Congress, other buildings

    Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed the country's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Sunday.

  • Negotiations inch along under shadow of NYC nurses' strike

    The union representing a group of nurses at a New York City hospital reached a tentative contract agreement with its management, but close to 9,000 nurses at several other major hospitals were still preparing to go on strike. The New York State Nurses Association and BronxCare Health System said Saturday that a tentative agreement had been reached; the union said it included pay raises every year of its three-year term as well as staffing increases. Another hospital, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, got to a tentative agreement with nurses on Friday evening.

  • One dead, 57 injured in accident on Mexico City metro

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -At least one person was killed and 57 were injured in a train collision on Mexico City's metro early on Saturday, local authorities said. The person killed in the morning accident was a young woman, city security head Omar Garcia told local media Grupo Milenio. Garcia shared an updated list of the injured later on Saturday, and the city's mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on Twitter that she was at the site.

  • Paolo Banchero with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors

    Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors, 01/07/2023

  • Ant-linked firms' shares rise after news of Jack Ma ceding control; Alibaba jumps

    Hong Kong-listed shares of Ma's Alibaba jumped 7%. Shares of Longshine Technology Group Co Ltd, Jilin Zhengyuan, Shanghai Golden Bridge Infotech Co, Orbbec Inc and Hundsun Technologies also rose. Ant indirectly owns stakes ranging from more than 20% to slightly more than 5% in those companies.

  • Flight cancellations from winter storm cost man chance for heart transplant

    A severe winter storm took away much of the holidays for thousands of flyers. For one man, the winter weather took something even more irreplaceable: a second chance at a healthy life. Patrick Holland had six bi-pass surgeries and suffers from congestive heart failure -- all while raising his seven children. Over the holidays, a heart match was found for him, but due to severe weather, the flight to his transplant surgery was cancelled.

  • Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast

    Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported. Scientists from the nonprofit Institute for Marine Mammal Studies and other organizations will study the remains, which washed ashore in Pass Christian.

  • Tech’s Bill Is Coming Due. Investors Aren’t the Only Ones Who Will Pay.

    Tech companies went on a spending binge to satisfy new pandemic demand. Then came the reopening and the rate hikes. Now, the bill is due.

  • Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, just resurfaced in Thailand hours before giving up his company. Here's a timeline of his fall from grace.

    Ma disappeared from the public eye after clashing with Chinese regulators in 2020 for criticizing the country's financial regulatory system.

  • The past five years for S P Setia Berhad (KLSE:SPSETIA) investors has not been profitable

    Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We don't wish catastrophic...

  • With 54% ownership, Kimly Limited (Catalist:1D0) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

    Every investor in Kimly Limited ( Catalist:1D0 ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group...

  • This Week on Crypto Twitter: Winklevoss Beefs with Silbert Over $900 Million, SBF Donations Tied to Pro-Trump Organizations

    Twitch streamer and NFT creator DNP3 confesses to squandering investors’ funds to feed his gambling addiction.

  • Rains reach Bay Area Sunday night

    The Bay Area starts Sunday in between storms as the region gets a brief chance to dry out and clean up after an overnight windstorm. But the respite ends Sunday night when more precipitation is forecast to fall.

  • WhatsApp's new feature could help Iranians bypass censors and coordinate protests during government-imposed internet blackouts

    WhatsApp's move to offer access to proxy servers aims to dodge the impact of internet shutdowns, which it says "deny people's human rights."

  • 2 Gmail Features You Should Be Using to Better Manage Your Money

    If you use Gmail for your email service, there are a lot of helpful features that can enable you to better manage various aspects of your life -- including your finances. Many people don't really take the time to think about how they can set up their email for better money management, but there are some simple techniques you can implement that will help you do just that. Chances are good you get emails sent to you that have to do with your finances.

  • Twitter further cuts staff overseeing global content moderation -Bloomberg News

    Those laid off at the social media platform owned by Elon Musk include Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, a relatively recent hire as head of site integrity for the Asia-Pacific region, and Analuisa Dominguez, Twitter's senior director of revenue policy, Bloomberg reported. Workers on teams handling policy on misinformation, global appeals and state media on the platform were also eliminated, the report added.