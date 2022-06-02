Solana Halted by Bug Linked to Certain Cold Storage Transactions

Danny Nelson
·2 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Solana suffered its latest outage Wednesday, felled for over four hours by a bug in how the blockchain processes a niche type of transaction that’s designed for offline use-cases.

Validators began restarting the network only after disabling these so-called “durable nonce transactions,” Solana Labs Communications Chief Austin Federa told CoinDesk. They will remain nixed until developers identify and patch the exact culprit that threw Solana’s consensus mechanism off-kilter.

That may have ramifications for any offline custodian whose transactions fall under this category, perhaps even freezing their ability to move funds until the patch is in, validators said. CoinDesk has begun reaching out to exchanges to ask about their Solana transaction setup.

Even so, at press time Wednesday a number of exchanges were reporting problems with Solana deposits and withdrawals. Among them: Binance, Coinbase and Crypto.com.

The chain’s native SOL token was already trading lower Wednesday when the outage began around noon Eastern; it continued its 24-hour slide and was down nearly 13% around 8:30 p.m. ET, trading at $39.98, according to CoinMarketCap.

Durable nonces

Federa said durable nonces represented “an incredibly small percentage” of transactions on Solana until recently. The technology has been growing in popularity among exchanges. In cryptography, a nonce is a random number used for a specific purpose.

“This was probably a bug that existed for a while but never really became an issue because it isn't something that most people use,” Federa said.

Durable nonces on Solana are designed for token-holders users with complex offline signing setups that can’t always prep their transactions fast enough for the speedy network.

For example, a custodian that signs Solana transactions with two air-gapped computers might not be able to finish the job within a single block. Normal transactions on Solana would fail in this scenario. Durable nonces give the token-holder time to work.

What happened on Wednesday was a failure in Solana’s ability to handle durable nonces. Instead of treating these niche inbounds as a single transaction, the network’s validators double-counted them as a single transaction at two different block heights, Federa said. This impossible situation effectively broke Solana’s consensus mechanism.

In a tweet, Laine from Stakewiz, a Solana validator operator, said the bug was “known” and was being fixed prior to Wednesday’s events. It “hadn’t been triggered in this form previously,” they said.

The network was slowly coming back to life on Wednesday evening as key infrastructure pieces such as RPC nodes resumed work.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cardano Is Up 22% Today

    Cardano has become a fairly well-known name in the crypto-sphere. For those unfamiliar, Cardano is an open-source project with a focus on making positive changes in the world. Cardano uses its own digital currency, called ADA, which empowers users to join in on the community efforts of the blockchain, even voting on potential software changes.

  • Jeff Wilson Jr. shouts out Joc Pederson for ‘taking one for the team’

    Jeff Wilson Jr. shouts out Joc Pederson for 'taking one for the team.' #49ers

  • GM Defense takes business to foreign governments starting with Canada

    GM's wholly-owned subsidiary GM Defense is expanding to make military vehicles for international governments. Here's why it is targeted Canada first.

  • 'Stranger Things' May Have Already Forecast Eddie's Tragic End

    Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, is a new Stranger Things favourite, but ahead of season 4 volume 2, has his fate already been sealed?

  • American Carnage

    After a governor issues an executive order to arrest the children of undocumented immigrants, the newly detained youth are offered an opportunity to have their charges dropped by volunteering to provide care to the elderly. Once inside the eldercare facility, the volunteers discover the governor and the facility’s supervisor have cooked up a horrifyingly depraved conspiracy that endangers the young and the old in this twisted thriller-comedy.

  • Crypto Warning From Within: Dogecoin Co-Creator Raises Scam Alarm

    Palmer Jackson, a co-creator of dogecoin, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, is raising the alarm about several crypto projects that he says are scams. In a recent interview with the Australian site crikey, Palmer is asked about the crash in the cryptocurrency market this year. "I wouldn't say that it's in a winter," Palmer said.

  • Days After a Crypto Stablecoin Crashed, a Clone Is Growing Rapidly

    Shortly after TerraUSD tumbled, USDD, a clone of the algorithmic stablecoin, is growing rapidly. USDD has built up more than $600 million worth of tokens in a month.

  • Why Cardano (ADA) Surged 25% Today. Is It a Buy?

    Anticipated enhancement called "Vasil" scheduled to launch on Cardano testnet this week and go live June 29.

  • Why Bitcoin and Ethereum Are Different Investments

    Rather than competing with one another for market share, Bitcoin and Ethereum complement each other's growth.

  • Starlink is coming to Africa, but who will use it?

    After securing approvals in Nigeria and Mozambique, Starlink is set to go live in Africa in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Chinese Firm That Accused NSA of Hacking Has Global Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, the US government and American cybersecurity companies have alleged that China is behind brazen hacks that have pilfered troves of sensitive documents.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Tri

  • Some crypto firms are taking remote work a step further: no corporate headquarters

    Crypto players' decentralized ethos and a remote-work boom might spell the end of the glitzy, sprawling company HQ.

  • Ukrainian connection will not be restored in Kherson Oblast in the near future

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - TUESDAY, 31 MAY 2022, 21:31 It is likely that, for the foreseeable future, it will not be possible to restore the Ukrainian mobile, landline and internet networks disconnected by the occupiers in the Kherson Oblast.

  • BT and Ericsson join forces to build 5G private networks

    Telecoms company BT and Ericsson have struck a multi-million pound partnership to offer private 5G networks to businesses across Britain, enabling them to deploy Internet of Things and other technologies quickly and securely. Private 5G networks mirror public 5G, but connectivity is limited to a group of devices in a dedicated space, such as a factory, a port or a campus, where 5G's security and ultra-low latency can be fully utilised in additional services. Marc Overton, managing director for BT's Division X, Enterprise, said the British company was working with Sweden's Ericsson, a leader in 5G technology, both in deploying and operating the networks, and also in putting applications on top.

  • France officially bans English gaming terms like 'eSports' and 'streaming'

    Despite widespread use of English terms in business and elsewhere, the French government has decided to pick on gaming by banning words like "streamer."

  • Investors in gun-detection tech tested at NYC City Hall donated to mayor's PAC

    The CEO and founder of two investment firms put $1 million behind Eric Adams’ election bid.

  • South Korea’s Dunamu, Sooho.io to develop SWIFT-like bridge for Web3

    South Korea’s smart contract auditing firm Sooho.io is partnering with Lambda256, the blockchain subsidiary of Upbit operator Dunamu, to develop a bridge layer connecting the country’s fragmented decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web 3.0 ecosystem. See related article: Two crypto exchanges reach unicorn status in South Korea Fast facts The new bridge will work as a […]

  • Internet grant money will help improve education, telehealth options on SD reservations

    The Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate will be addressing its broadband internet access challenges thanks to a federal grant of over $1.8 million.

  • Google’s May 2022 core update was significant and hit fast

    The data is in early from the tracking tools and here is what these tools are showing with the latest Google algorithm update. The post Google’s May 2022 core update was significant and hit fast appeared first on Search Engine Land.

  • Why NEAR Is Up 13%

    NEAR is a self-described climate-neutral, high-speed, layer 1 blockchain platform with low transaction fees. Founded in 2017, NEAR protocol was built by NEAR Inc., a software company based in the U.S., and its development is headed up by the NEAR foundation, which is a nonprofit based in Switzerland. With both active institutional investment and developer activity, NEAR seems to have the makings of a cryptocurrency that is here to stay on the blockchain.