Solana loses consensus after bots flood network, SOL takes hit

Solana suffered another outage on Sunday Asia time, after the network lost consensus due to bots flooding the non-fungible token (NFT) minting tool “Candy Machine,” spamming more than four million transactions per second.
The network was down for about seven hours before being rebooted at roughly 11 a.m. HKT thanks to developers sharing cluster restart instructions via Twitter.
Solana is still investigating why the network was unable to recover from the surge in transactions.
Developers announced they would soon deploy a botting penalty on the Candy Machine program to enhance network stability.
Solana has suffered a string of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks in recent months, causing network-wide slowdowns.
Attacks like these have drawn criticism of the network’s consensus mechanism and low transaction fees that lower the cost of such attacks when compared to that of Bitcoin or Ethereum.
Solana’s price dropped sharply following the announcement of the system outage to its lowest price since late March but has since partially recovered to trade at US$89.94 at press time.
