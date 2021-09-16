Solana Promises ‘Detailed Post-Mortem’ After 17-Hour Outage

Joanna Ossinger
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Solana blockchain linked to one of this year’s fastest-rising cryptocurrencies is trying to bolster the network after a major outage and promising to implement more protective steps.

A “detailed post-mortem” analysis will be issued in coming weeks, according to the @SolanaStatus Twitter account, after the network suffered an outage of more than 17 hours. The affiliated SOL token has tumbled about 18% over the past week but has still more than tripled in the past month, according to tracker CoinGecko.

Proponents have touted the claimed speed and lower cost of transactions on Solana as well as its potential to support high-frequency trading strategies. Some argue the blockchain is a potential long-term rival for Ethereum, currently the most-used network for applications such as decentralized finance and digital collectibles.

However, the outage provided an opening for critics of the fast-growing network. Solana’s more centralized structure and claim of being the fastest blockchain in the world came in for scrutiny from the likes of Gavin Wood, a co-founder of rival blockchain networks Ethereum and Polkadot.

Wood said Solana’s “exclusive and closed set of servers” may be fast, but its value is no match for well-secured decentralized networks.

But there were also some supporters. Emin Gun Sirer, a founder of Ava Labs and professor at Cornell University who has made numerous contributions to fundamental crypto research, posted on Twitter that it’s still “early days,” and said “issues can happen.”

(Updates with additional context throughout.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Climate Change May Halve Sugar and Coffee Output By 2099

    (Bloomberg) -- Production of key crops including sugar and coffee could drop by as much as 59% in the long-term due to climate change, according to a report by the Stockholm Environment Institute, while wheat output may increase.The U.S., China, and Brazil are “significant sources of climate risk for global commodity markets,” the report says, arguing that changes will disrupt long-established trade flows all over the world and risk social upheaval.Corn production in the U.S. alone could plunge

  • Australian watchdog brings charges against CBA over consumer credit insurance sales

    The charges relate to promotion and sale of certain policies as an add-on insurance product, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said https://bit.ly/3EkI1g1. In April, the ASIC also sued no. 2 lender Westpac Banking Corp and alleged it sold consumer credit insurance to customers who had not agreed to buy it.

  • Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson says the crypto world needs 'that wi-fi moment' - where users can work with any blockchain seamlessly - more than it needs a dominant network

    Charles Hoskinson doesn't believe any blockchain will be dominant in the years to come, even so-called "ethereum killers" like cardano.

  • Mystery surrounds murder of four people found shot dead in Wisconsin car as police reveal anonymous tip-off

    ‘That one is a mystery. We do not know a motive yet,’ says Dunn County Sheriff

  • Boy Scouts Settles With Two Abuse Victim Groups for $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The Boy Scouts of America reached settlements totaling more than $1 billion with insurers and two of the three main groups representing abuse victims, a mediator said in a court filing.Under the deal, Hartford Accident and Indemnity Co. and three other insurers will contribute $787 million to a trust fund for victims, retired bankruptcy judge Kevin J. Carey said in a court filing Tuesday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has run scouting programs for decades,

  • Is Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Wasatch Core Growth Fund recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 8.6% for the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index which returned 4.3% in the same quarter. You should check out Wasatch’s top 5 stock picks for investors to […]

  • Boy Scouts settlements reached with major insurer, Mormons

    One of the primary insurers of the Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that it has reached a tentative settlement agreement with the organization and with attorneys representing tens of thousands of men who say they were molested decades ago by scoutmasters and others. Under the agreement, insurance company The Hartford will pay $787 million into a fund to be established for the men, the company said in a news release. In exchange for the payment, the Boy Scouts organization and its local councils have agreed to release The Hartford from further liability regarding sexual abuse claims.

  • Problems continue to plague El Savador's bitcoin rollout

    One week after El Salvador became the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, problems continued to plague the system Tuesday. El Salvador rolled out a digital wallet known as the “Chivo” on Sept. 8, but the system has often been down for maintenance. It may have been overloaded by the sheer number of Salvadorans looking to take advantage of the $30 bonus that the government put in each account to incentivize adoption.

  • Investors tense up as fears of post-election gridlock rise in Canada

    Foreign investors are growing more worried that Canada's federal election on Monday could result in a deadlock that hampers Ottawa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and further slows the economic recovery from the crisis. Polls show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's center-left Liberals virtually tied with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the Sept. 20 vote, raising the prospect that no party will be able to form even a stable minority government. Financial markets generally view Canadian elections from the vantage point of which of the big parties would be most friendly for investors, but that tendency may take a backseat this time to the desire to have a government quickly in place in a crisis.

  • Boy Scouts reach $1 billion in sex abuse settlements with The Hartford, Mormon Church

    (Reuters) -The Boy Scouts of America on Tuesday secured more than $1 billion in new settlements to resolve sex abuse claims, with $787 million coming from insurance group The Hartford and another $250 million from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of its chartered organizations. The agreements, announced by Hartford Financial Services Group Inc and the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice, will be subject to approval by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein, who oversees the Boy Scouts' bankruptcy. In exchange for The Hartford's payment, the Boy Scouts and its local councils will fully release the company from any obligation under policies that were mostly issued in the 1970s, the insurer said.

  • Asia Stocks Dip Amid China Risks; Oil Extends Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Thursday as the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group and Beijing’s latest push to rein in private industries hurt sentiment. Crude oil was around a six-week high.Shares retreated in Japan, China and Hong Kong, where technology stocks again slid. Macau casino shares extended a rout as officials tighten their grip on the gambling hub. U.S. futures edged lower while European contracts wavered. The S&P 500 posted the biggest jump since August overnight.An onshore re

  • Explainer-How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk

    China Evergrande Group has raised fresh warnings of default risks, as it scrambles to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system and trigger social unrest. WHAT IS EVERGRANDE? Founded in 1996 by Chairman Hui Ka Yan in Guangzhou, Evergrande is China's second-largest property developer with $110 billion in sales last year.

  • 100 smart contracts in first 24 hours as Alonzo goes live on Cardano

    Cardano finally completed the much-anticipated Alonzo Hard Fork on Sunday, delivering smart contract capability to the network.

  • In addition to bitcoin, AMC will soon accept other cryptocurrencies for purchases

    AMC movie theaters on Wednesday expanded the range of cryptocurrencies it soon plans to accept for ticket and concession purchases.

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • $1b of Ethereum has now been burned since inception of EIP-1559 upgrade

    More than $1bn worth of Ethereum has now been burned since the inception of network upgrade EIP-1559 amid increased demand for the asset and rising competition from rival Layer-1 blockchains. According to data from EthBurned and UltraSound.

  • Should You Invest in Cardano Right Now?

    Cryptocurrency has made waves in the investing world this year, with big names such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) regularly making headlines. One of the newer players in the crypto space is Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and it's been steadily gaining traction among investors. Over the past month, the price of Cardano has exploded by more than 55% -- compared with Ethereum's 4% gain and Bitcoin's 1% drop.

  • The 10 Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies of the Last Year

    Cryptocurrency has been one of the buzziest areas of the market over the past few years, due in part to the astronomical gains that some coins have achieved. Over the past year, for example, Dogecoin...

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Have Killer Advantages

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) killer advantage is Amazon Web Services (AWS), which controlled 31% of the world's cloud infrastructure market in the second quarter of 2021, according to Canalys. AWS generated just 13% of Amazon's sales in the first half of 2021, but it raked in 50% of the company's operating profits. In other words, Amazon subsidizes the expansion of its lower-margin retail business with AWS' higher-margin cloud revenue.

  • Trader Joe and a huddle of penguins bring hoardes of DeFi users to Avalanche

    Layer-1 blockchain Avalanche has become the latest destination for DeFi enthusiasts seeking high yields and low costs, thanks to the emergence of an array of DeFi platforms taking advantage of $180m incentive program Avalanche Rush.