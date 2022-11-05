Solana’s SOL Spiked 15% on a Suggestive Tweet From Google Cloud

1
Nick Baker
·1 min read

The SOL native token for Solana surged about 15% after Google Cloud tagged the blockchain’s co-founder in a tweet that suggested an important disclosure was in the offing.

“Hey @aeyakovenko,” the cloud-services giant tweeted Saturday, “Should we tell our followers the big news?”

Google Cloud an hour later – after SOL had leapt – tweeted what this was about: “Now that we got your attention... check this out: Google Cloud is running a block-producing @solana validator to participate in and validate the network.”

While such a vague yet market-moving disclosure might not technically run afoul of financial regulations, it does raise the question of whether it’s OK to pump up the price of an asset with security-like qualities in this manner.

Solana, which has so far not lived up to the hype that it’s an industrial-grade blockchain well-suited for modern finance, is undergoing an infrastructure overhaul overseen by Jump Crypto.

Read more: Jump Crypto Picked to Revamp Solana to Make Blockchain More Reliable

Recommended Stories

  • India’s Move to Slash Sugar Export Quota to Tighten World Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- India sharply reduced its sugar export quota for 2022-23, potentially worsening the global market outlook already strained by supply hiccups in top shipper Brazil.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyChina to ‘Unswervingly’ Keep to Covid Zero Policy, Dashing HopesWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1 BillionCarvana’s 96% Collapse Erases Billions From Father-Son Duo’s WealthPowell Snub Leaves Stock Bulls Facing Ruthl

  • 15 Largest Companies Headquartered in Ireland

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 largest companies headquartered in Ireland. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest companies headquartered in Ireland. The third-largest island in Europe, Ireland boasts a highly developed knowledge which is focused on financial services, life sciences, high-tech […]

  • 6,971 NM veterans utilized VA home loans last year

    There is no longer a maximum purchase price for Veterans wishing to use a VA loan.

  • MSU Texas: The little engine that could

    Midwestern State University remains a small but mighty economic driver for area.

  • Abortion, slavery and marijuana: Here are the ballot questions to watch in 2022 midterms

    Voters will craft abortion, drug and health care rules in various states this year, including some that will grapple with the question of slavery.

  • Elon Musk defends Twitter layoffs, says company lost more than $4M per day, employees got severance packages

    Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter was losing more than $4 million a day and that employees will receive three-month severance packages.

  • Musk orders Twitter to cut infrastructure costs by $1 billion -sources

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk has directed Twitter Inc's teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message reviewed by Reuters, raising concerns that Twitter could go down during high-traffic events like the U.S. midterm elections. Twitter is currently losing about $3 million a day "with all spending and revenue considered," according to an internal document reviewed by Reuters. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • 'There Is No Second Best': Microstrategy Would Be Up $1.6B If It Invested in Ethereum

    “Now try joke coins like Doge,” said Alex Gladstein after a new tool showed how much Microstrategy could’ve earned if it bought a Bitcoin alternative.

  • Buy Dogeliens, Ethereum, And Unus Sed Leo As The Crypto Market Prepares For A Bullish Trend

    The cryptocurrency market is renowned for its volatility. However, several crypto analysts believe it is nearing the end of its bearish trend.

  • Starlink adds a 1TB monthly soft cap for residential users

    SpaceX's Starlink internet has included unlimited bandwidth since launch, and while the service will technically continue to provide that to customers, users who exceed 1TB of data use in a single month will now be throttled once they reach that threshold. Starlink sent out an email to users across the U.S. and Canada on Friday outlining the new so-called "Fair Use" policy, which describes how residential users will start out each month with "Priority Access," and then continue to receive coverage with "Basic Access" for the remainder of the monthly billing period if they cross that 1TB threshold. Starlink also notes that data used between off-peak times, specifically between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., won't be counted toward that 1TB monthly Priority bucket.

  • This Denver suburb to become the first Colorado city with Google Fiber

    The expansion will make the Denver suburb one of only 16 cities across the country that have Google's fiber-to-the-home service.

  • Coinbase Deal Shows Google Is Committed to Crypto – How Much Depends on Whom You Ask

    Going by recent headlines and what the company says, one would assume Google is diving into crypto. The hiring of former PayPal exec Arnold Goldberg to run Google’s payments division in January was touted as “a broader strategy to team up with a wider range of financial services, including cryptocurrencies,” in a Bloomberg article and echoed in a lot of crypto press, including here. On the surface, it would seem Google is getting aggressive in its approach to crypto.

  • Twitter Is Now Filled With Tweets From the Company’s Laid Off Staff

    One week after closing his purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk has followed through with layoffs at the company.

  • Aptos CEO Defends 'Fair' Tokenomics That Prompted Community Backlash

    The CEO of Aptos, the newly launched layer 1 blockchain that went live last month, defended the token allocation following a wave of criticism from its community.

  • Australia sees spike in cyber attacks from criminals and states

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Cyber attacks against Australia from criminals and state-sponsored groups jumped last financial year, with a government report released on Friday equating the assault to one attack every seven minutes. The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) received 76,000 cybercrime reports last financial year, up 13% from the previous period, according to its latest annual cyber threat report. While just over half of attacks targeted individuals for fraud and theft, the report warned that state-sponsored attackers made cyberspace a "battleground" and cited attacks from China's Ministry of State Security, Iran and Russian state-linked groups.

  • Twitter layoffs raise questions about future of infrastructure and moderation

    With advertisers cutting ties and pressure to pay back loans worth $13bn, the new direction for revenue has come under questioning