Solange Seemingly Confirms Bill Murray Put His Hands Into Her Afro And Asked If She Was Wearing A Wig During SNL Appearance

When Solange Knowles sang “Don’t Touch My Hair” she meant it. The singer recently liked tweets confirming an incident with actor Bill Murray in 2016. That year, she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live performing songs from her album, A Seat at the Table. Benedict Cumberbatch hosted the episode and the Ghostbusters actor made a guest appearance.

The tweets came from television writer and producer Judnick Mayard. Maynard took to her Twitter to remind people what she saw Murray do to Knowles.

Maynard’s first tweet was, “your yearly reminder that I saw Bill Murray put both his hands into Solange’s scalp after asking her three times if her hair was a wig or not.”

your yearly reminder that i saw Bill Murray put both his hands into Solange’s scalp after asking her three times if her hair was a wig or not. — FLEEKNIK (@Judnikki) October 16, 2022

After some followers seemed confused about if the song was originally directed toward Murray, Maynard cleared it up. She mentioned the offensive irony in the situation, noting that Knowles had just finished singing “Don’t Touch My Hair.”

“Since the tweet is going around just wanna clear it up: Don’t Touch My Hair is not about Bill Murray. She had just finished performing that song on SNL when he did it. that’s the audacity of whiteness.”

since the tweet is going around just wanna clear it up:



Don’t Touch My Hair is not about Bill Murray. She had just finished performing that song on SNL when he did it. that’s the audacity of whiteness. — FLEEKNIK (@Judnikki) October 16, 2022

It seemed that Knowles silently confirmed Maynard’s memories, as the singer liked both of her tweets.

User @tonetthecool showed proof of the agreement.

“The co-sign from Solange herself.”

Story continues

The co-sign from Solange herself 💝 pic.twitter.com/OIwlF8ShYM — 𝒯 🌹✨ (@tonetthecool) October 17, 2022

Knowledge of the unwelcome event with Knowles comes on the heels of several accusations against Murray.

Fellow actors, producers and writers have come out with allegations of Murray being verbally and physically abusive toward them.

Earlier this month, Glamour mentioned that actress Geena Davis claimed Murray tried to use a “massage device” on her in a hotel suite when they were shooting a movie together in 1989.

The Oscar winner recanted the event in her memoir, Dying of Politeness.

“I said no multiple times, but he wouldn’t relent,” Davis wrote.

“I would have had to yell at him and cause a scene if I was to get him to give up trying to force me to do it; the other men in the room did nothing to make it stop. I realized with profound sadness that I didn’t yet have the ability to withstand this onslaught — or to simply walk out.”

Women aren’t the only target of Murray’s alleged harassment. Buzzfeed reports that actor Seth Green claims that Bill dropped him into a trash can on the set of SNL when he was just nine years old.

Bill Murray has yet to respond to any of the accusations against him.