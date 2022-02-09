Solano County To Ease Mask Mandate Alongside Most Of Bay Area

SOLANO COUNTY, CA — Solano County announced Wednesday it will ease its mask mandate Feb. 16 in alignment with the state of California.

Solano is among 11 Bay Area counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, as well as the City of Berkeley — that will lift universal mask requirements next Wednesday for vaccinated people in most indoor public settings.

Unvaccinated people over age 2 will continue to be required to wear masks in all indoor public settings.

Further, indoor masking will still be required in California for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, on public transportation and in health care settings, congregate settings such as correctional facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities.

The state has indicated adjustments to its policies for K-12 schools will be shared in the coming weeks. For now, California continues to require masking in K-12 schools and for children older than 2 in early education programs, such as preschool and childcare settings. Vaccinations for children under 5 are currently undergoing federal review.

Businesses, venue operators and hosts may determine their own paths forward to protect employees and customers and may choose to require all patrons to wear masks, Solano County health officials said Wednesday in a news release.



"The change aligns with the California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) decision to let expire the statewide indoor mask requirement, which was instated on December 15 during the latest COVID-19 surge," the county said Wednesday in a news release.

By aligning with the state masking rules, the participating Bay Area counties will not need to meet previously established criteria for lifting local masking orders, which were devised at a different point in the pandemic.

"Bay Area health officers, in alignment with CDPH, continue to strongly recommend masks be used as an effective tool to prevent the spread of the virus especially when case rates are high, or when additional personal protection is needed," the county said. "Continuing to mask in indoor public settings, especially crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, remains the safest choice for an individual and protects those who are medically vulnerable or are not able to get vaccinated, like our youngest children. As evidence continues to show, vaccinations and boosters remain the best defense against the virus."

Changes to health orders and recommendations may be updated as local health officers follow the science and the data to evaluate whether additional protective measures may be needed as the virus evolves and if future surges occur.

Solano Public Health has seen a significant decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases throughout the county from 1,260 new cases at its peak on Jan. 4, to 192 new cases as of Sunday, Feb. 6. Additionally, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, a better indicator of COVID-19’s impact in the community, has been steadily declining and was below 100 as of Monday. Solano County saw this rapid decline in hospitalization and cases due in part to its high vaccination rate (71 percent) and adherence to the masking guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, the county said.

"We are encouraged by the progress we’ve seen within Solano County recently and will continue to monitor the case and hospitalization rates as we emerge from this surge,” said Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County public health officer. “The best way to move forward is for every resident to protect themselves, their loved ones, and the community by getting vaccinated and boosted. We encourage all residents to wear a mask, stay home when you’re sick, and get boosted when eligible."

A combination of preventative strategies, which included mask use, vaccination, boosters and testing, along with the community’s cooperation helped get the Bay Area through this last surge together as a stronger community, the county said.



"Some people may understandably feel anxious about these changes to masking requirements in the county," the county said. "People can continue to choose to wear face coverings around others whether it’s mandated or not and should respect people’s choices around their health. Community members who are vaccinated and choose not to mask should respect the choices of those who continue to mask. Officials ask residents and visitors to be kind and respectful as people evaluate their risks and make choices to protect themselves and those around them."

This article originally appeared on the Benicia Patch