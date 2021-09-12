The Solar Boom Has A Supply Chain Problem

Editor OilPrice.com
·3 min read

Grid parity, resilient networks and strategic partnerships have spurred growth in the world’s solar panel manufacturing capacity in recent years, to 330 gigawatts (GW) in mid-2021. A Rystad Energy analysis reveals that to meet the 1.5°C 2050 scenario under the Paris Agreement, capacity has to quadruple to 1,200-1,400 GW by 2035 to handle the peak installations needed. This will be a challenging task, however, as manufacturers now see their utilization plummet due to rising costs and Covid-19 – a turn of events that could discourage the investments needed to expand capacity further.

The aggregated utilization rate for solar modules (the difference between manufacturing capacity and shipments) was 84% in 2018 and has been decreasing since, to 71% in 2019 and to 58% in 2020, when logistics efficiency and transportation was hampered by the pandemic in most parts of the world. The spread of Covid-19 has created a major economic disruption in the market and is expected to continue to impact utilization rates for most of 2021.

In the short to medium-term it will be challenging to keep solar costs down as prices for some input factors have spiked in the past few months. The cost of solar projects has declined considerably in recent years, but the cost reductions have now started to taper off and move closer to a floor, currently defined by the price of input factors such as labor, polysilicon, silver, copper, aluminum and steel.

Related: Hurricanes Raise Risk Of Oil Spills In Gulf Of Mexico

These input factors have seen a clear rise in prices in 2020 and 2021. Mono-polysilicon, the key ingredient in photovoltaic panels, rose from $7.6 per kilogram in 2019 to $9 per kg in 2020, and is likely to average $18 per kg in 2021. The price of silver, which is important for the connections from the silicon cell to copper wires, has climbed from $550 per kg in 2019 to $850 per kg (on average) in 2021.

The combined effect of all input factors is that global solar panel prices have gone up 16% so far in 2021 from 2020. The weighted price inflation for solar projects, including labor – from installation and other equipment to construction work, which accounts for an increasing share of overall costs – means that total costs are up 12%, potentially limiting demand growth for the few next years.

Solar Supply
Solar Supply

“The entire industry is experiencing shortages in the supply of raw and auxiliary materials, especially polysilicon and silver. Covid-19-related restrictions have not only created supply shortages of essential raw materials, but have also led to higher prices, resulting in fewer shipments and impacting revenues for industry participants,” says Audun Martinsen, Head of Energy Service Research at Rystad Energy.

A reduction in the mineral and metal intensities could be key to increasing the production capacity and addressing the supply chain challenge, Martinsen adds.

In the longer term, the solar industry must increase capacity and continue to fight cost escalation to meet climate change goals. Rystad Energy estimates that to maintain the global temperature increase below 1.5°C, solar panel manufactures should ideally grow 10% annually to meet the needed module production capacity of 1,200-1,400 GW by 2035.

Related: Auto Giants Slash Production As Chip Shortage Worsens

In the past, module capacity has grown at a similar rate, however, with the current supply shortages in essential raw materials like polysilicon, silver and glass, and the price hike in auxiliary raw materials, 10% growth would be a very ambitious target for solar companies. In fact, by 2035, the solar PV industry would have to source seven times more silver than what it does today, when it already consumes 10% of global silver production.

Limiting global warming to 1.7°C instead is a more achievable scenario under the current supply constraints. As there is enough capacity for another eight years, this should give solar companies more time to expand production capacity. To accomplish the 1.7°C scenario, companies should be able to expand production capacity to 1,000-1,200 GW by 2045, while still consuming a large part of silver and polycrystalline, in a time frame that allows supply to adapt.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Video: What The Cannabis Industry Can Learn From Beverages And Traditional Retail

    Benzinga’s Cannabis Hour is a live show for cannabis investors. On Tuesday’s show, hosts Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse spoke with Jason Vegotsky, CEO of Petalfast and Margot Micallef, Founder & CEO of Gaby Inc (OTC: GABLF). Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies: Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) The Valens Company (OTC: VLNCF) Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) Meet The Hosts: Elliot Lane: https://twitter.com/el

  • Norwegians begin voting in election centred on oil, equality

    Norwegians went to the polls on Sunday for the first of two days of voting in a parliamentary election dominated by the widening gap between rich and poor, climate change and how the oil-producing nation should adapt to the energy transition. Opinion polls show the opposition Labour party on course to replace the Conservative-led coalition of Prime Minister Erna Solberg, though Labour would need support from at least two more parties to secure a parliamentary majority. The man projected to become prime minister after the Sept. 12-13 ballot, Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere, has pledged to address inequality https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/climate-wealth-gap-focus-norway-go-polls-2021-09-08 by offering tax relief for low- and middle-income families and hiking rates for the rich.

  • Norway’s Oil Addiction at Stake in Election About Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- The dilemma Norwegians face in Monday’s election is how to reconcile their embrace of electric cars and environmental awareness with the need to wean their oil-rich economy off its key source of wealth.The release of a landmark United Nations-backed report urging drastic measures to end carbon emissions has thrust climate change to the very heart of the campaign. But it’s also apparent that the two biggest parties in the country are still advocates for a $40-billion industry hooke

  • Oil-rich Norway goes to polls with climate on the agenda

    North Sea oil and gas has helped make Norway one of the wealthiest countries in the world. The ruling Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and the opposition Labor Party, which is leading in opinion polls, both advocate for a gradual move away from the fossil fuels that continue to underpin the economy. “Our demand is to stop looking for oil and gas, and stop handing out new permits to companies,” says Lars Haltbrekken, climate and energy spokesman for the Socialist Left party — a likely coalition partner for Labor.

  • China tells Alibaba, Tencent to open platforms up to each other - media

    China's industry ministry has told technology companies including Alibaba Group Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd to stop blocking each other's website links from their platforms, the 21st Century Business Herald said Saturday. The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology proposed standards to companies on Friday for instant messaging services, telling them all platforms must be unblocked by a certain time. The move is the latest in a regulatory crackdown spanning industries from tech to entertainment and gaming companies.

  • Appeals court rules against Tennessee's restrictive abortion ban

    The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld a lower court's decision to block a Tennessee law barring abortions after the detection of a "fetal heartbeat."Why it matters: The ban, which also prohibits abortions if the justification relates to race, gender or medical diagnoses such as Down syndrome, is one of several restrictive abortion laws enacted in recent years. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: The measure

  • Zoom, Apple, Chevron, Oracle, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Apple unveils the new iPhone 13, plus investor days from Chevron, Zoom Video, Cisco, and more. Plus, August CPI inflation data, retail sales, and business and consumer sentiment.

  • Qualcomm: Apple Modem Worries Are Overblown, Says Top Analyst

    Even if you’re a fully-fledged Qualcomm (QCOM) bull right now, the bear case is an easy one to understand. A big chunk of Qualcomm’s revenue is derived from Apple for which it supplies modems for the tech giant’s smartphones. As Apple has set a goal of building its modems in-house by 2023, Qualcomm could potentially lose a huge source of revenue. The concern has been weighing on investors’ minds and the share price too, with the stock sitting 5% into negative territory in 2021. But these worries

  • US drone strike targeting suspected ISIS bomber likely killed aid worker and children: Report

    The final known U.S. missile strike of the 20-year war in Afghanistan may not have hit a vehicle ready to carry out an ISIS-K attack as evacuations from Kabul neared an end, despite what officials in the Biden administration have said, according to the newly released findings of a media investigation.

  • 3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

    Stocks fell last week, as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) shed about 2% to drop from all-time highs. The Dow is still up over 13% so far in 2021, and the S&P 500 has jumped 19%. Let's take a closer look at a few highly anticipated announcements from this list, from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), and Mission Produce (NASDAQ: AVO).

  • Los Angeles Port Logjam Tops 50 Ships; Wait Exceeds Eight Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of container ships waiting to enter the largest U.S. gateway for transpacific trade swelled to another pandemic record and the average wait jumped to more than eight days, adding delays and costs during peak season for companies to rebuild inventories.Fifty-five vessels were anchored or idling further offshore waiting to offload at the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, as of late Friday, up from 40 two weeks ago, according to officials who monitor ma

  • U.S. Energy Department Approves California Emergency Grid Order

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Energy Department approved an emergency order that will allow the California grid operator to quickly connect additional natural-gas fired generators by relaxing air-pollution requirements in an effort to avoid blackouts as the state faces extreme weather. Th California Independent System Operator will be able to test and operate six new and existing units that can generate 200 megawatts at maximum capacity “notwithstanding air quality and other permit limitations,” accor

  • Education Department launches investigation into Florida's mask mandate ban

    The Education Department announced Friday that it is investigating Florida over its ban on mask mandates.Why it matters: The investigation, which said the ban could discriminate against students with disabilities or underlying medical conditions, is the latest development in both the legal back-and-forth over masks in Florida schools and between the Biden administration and GOP-led states over mask mandates. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscr

  • The Top Two Commodities To Watch In The Short Term

    Commodity prices have been on a tear this year, and two base metals, in particular, should remain on every savvy investor’s radar in the coming months

  • One person killed, toddler ejected from truck in Lexington County crash, SC cops say

    The small child was ejected from the pickup truck when it ran off the road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

  • Don’t expect a fourth stimulus check as Congress returns from recess

    After 19 months of COVID, lawmakers have moved on to a smorgasbord of new crises.

  • Epic Games appeals ruling that Apple’s App Store is not a monopoly

    Epic Games filed notice that is appealing a federal judge's decision in a lawsuit alleging that Apple has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition.

  • Firefighters get help from Mother Nature in battling Northern California blazes

    Caldor and Dixie wildfires both are 65% contained by Sunday morning.

  • One Of California’s Favorite Escapes May Never Be The Same Because Of Climate Change

    “I'm not trying to say the sky is falling, but it may be. We just don't know yet.”View Entire Post ›

  • Plant-based meat creeps its way into McDonald, fast food — becoming a $14B opportunity

    McDonald's enters the plant-based competition, but there is a lot more room to grow.