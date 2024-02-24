Solar eclipse 2024: How long will the eclipse last in Oklahoma City? What will it be like?

As the total solar eclipse approaches, you might be wondering if it's worth it to make the trek southeast or if you'll still be able to see the eclipse from Oklahoma City.

Here's what you need to know about what the eclipse will look like for Oklahoma City, and how long it will last.

How long will the eclipse last in Oklahoma City?

Crescent shaped shadows are pictured a sidewalk as light passes through tree leaves during a partial solar eclipse in Oklahoma City, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

According to Eclipse2024.com, the first of the moon's shadow will be visible over the sun just before 12:30 p.m. and the last of the moon's shadow will exit Oklahoma City just after 3 p.m.

If you're hoping to witness the darkness that comes with a total solar eclipse, including getting to see the sun's outer corona, you'll want to make the drive to a city in the path of totality. However, Oklahoma City is much closer to the path of totality than it was during the 2017 total solar eclipse.

For Oklahoma City, this will remain a partial eclipse and safe eclipse viewing glasses will need to be worn throughout the event.

Watch eclipse simulator for Oklahoma City

Through Eclipse2024.com, you can watch a simulation of the eclipse for any city in the United States.

Check out the simulation for Oklahoma City below.

Oklahoma City, OK - 2024 eclipse simulator | eclipse2024.org

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How long will the 2024 solar eclipse last in Oklahoma City?