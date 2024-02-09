Solar Eclipse 2024: Here’s where you can see the total solar eclipse in western Pa.

If you want to see the solar eclipse on April 8 in its totality, you won’t have to travel far.

Two hours north of Pittsburgh, Erie is the only major city in Pennsylvania in the eclipse’s path of totality, VisitErie said.

Erie is preparing for tourists to flock to the Flagship City to not see the sun. Prices on hotels in the area have skyrocketed, with some totaling $1,000 per night.

For those who have made their travel accommodations, or are planning a quick day trip, VisitErie has compiled a list of what times local communities will be blacked out:

Downtown Erie:

Totality begins: 3:16:23 p.m. Totality ends: 3:20:05 p.m. Totality duration: 3 minutes, 41 seconds

North East

Totality begins: 3:16:47 p.m. Totality ends: 3:20:27 p.m. Totality duration: 3 minutes, 40 seconds

Lake City

Totality begins: 3:15:58 p.m. Totality ends: 3:19:40 p.m. Totality duration: 3 minutes, 42 seconds

Waterford

Totality begins: 3:16:36 p.m. Totality ends: 3:19:56 p.m. Totality duration: 3 minutes, 19 seconds

Edinboro

Totality begins: 3:16:22 p.m. Totality ends: 3:19:41 p.m. Totality duration: 3 minutes, 19 seconds

Corry

Totality begins: 3:17:18 p.m. Totality ends: 3:20:08 p.m. Totality duration: 2 minutes, 50 seconds



Additionally, several communities are hosting events for people to watch and celebrate the eclipse:

The next total solar eclipse won’t happen again in the contiguous United States until 2044, and the next time Erie will be in the path of totality will be 2144, VisitErie said.

For more information on the eclipse, including how to get ISO-certified eclipse glasses to safely watch the eclipse, click here.

