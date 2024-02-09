Solar Eclipse 2024: Here’s where you can see the total solar eclipse in western Pa.
If you want to see the solar eclipse on April 8 in its totality, you won’t have to travel far.
Two hours north of Pittsburgh, Erie is the only major city in Pennsylvania in the eclipse’s path of totality, VisitErie said.
Erie is preparing for tourists to flock to the Flagship City to not see the sun. Prices on hotels in the area have skyrocketed, with some totaling $1,000 per night.
For those who have made their travel accommodations, or are planning a quick day trip, VisitErie has compiled a list of what times local communities will be blacked out:
Downtown Erie:
Totality begins: 3:16:23 p.m.
Totality ends: 3:20:05 p.m.
Totality duration: 3 minutes, 41 seconds
North East
Totality begins: 3:16:47 p.m.
Totality ends: 3:20:27 p.m.
Totality duration: 3 minutes, 40 seconds
Lake City
Totality begins: 3:15:58 p.m.
Totality ends: 3:19:40 p.m.
Totality duration: 3 minutes, 42 seconds
Waterford
Totality begins: 3:16:36 p.m.
Totality ends: 3:19:56 p.m.
Totality duration: 3 minutes, 19 seconds
Edinboro
Totality begins: 3:16:22 p.m.
Totality ends: 3:19:41 p.m.
Totality duration: 3 minutes, 19 seconds
Corry
Totality begins: 3:17:18 p.m.
Totality ends: 3:20:08 p.m.
Totality duration: 2 minutes, 50 seconds
Additionally, several communities are hosting events for people to watch and celebrate the eclipse:
Lake Erie Wine Country is hosting Lights Out!, a weekend long celebration with 21 different events at several different locations.
Mercyhurst University, which is a short drive from downtown, will host “Eclipse within our Gates,” complete with lectures, activities and a special viewing event at Saxon Stadium with music.
Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Summit Township is hosting Solar Eclipse Party in the Parking Lot, which will feature food trucks, free solar eclipse glasses, play giveaways and a free concert from rock/country artist Chris Higbee.
Port Farms and the newly opened Poverty Knob Farmhouse Ales in Waterford is hosting Eclipse on the Farm, with live music, eclipse-themed beer flights, campfires and food trucks.
The next total solar eclipse won’t happen again in the contiguous United States until 2044, and the next time Erie will be in the path of totality will be 2144, VisitErie said.
For more information on the eclipse, including how to get ISO-certified eclipse glasses to safely watch the eclipse, click here.
