Are your solar eclipse glasses safe? Here are three things to check before April 8

It's never safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection made for solar viewing, but how do you know if the eye protection you have is actually safe?

A rare total solar eclipse will cross North America on April 8, 2024. To see it, be sure you're using safe solar viewers, which are thousands of times darker than regular sunglasses and comply with international safety standards. Here's what you can do to protect your vision.

How to ensure your solar eclipse glasses are safe

Take the following steps recommended by NASA to ensure your solar glasses are safe for looking at the sun.

Test out your new solar glasses using a bright lamp or flashlight first — never check them the first time looking at the sun. If the glasses are faulty, you could permanently damage your vision or go blind. Look through your solar glasses at a glowing light bulb. You should be able to see the filament of the bulb or a dim light, but not the glow surrounding it. Check for any scratches or puncture marks on the lenses. If your solar glasses are damaged, throw them out. Make sure you keep your solar glasses in a safe place where the lenses won't get damaged. Look for the following number on your solar glasses: ISO 12312-2. That means the glasses have met the international standard for safely observing the eclipse.

Where to buy solar eclipse glasses online

For trusted online vendors of solar viewers, visit the websites of these North American manufacturers:

Safety tips when viewing a solar eclipse

Scientists at NASA advise people watching an eclipse take the following precautions:

Always use solar viewers, or "eclipse glasses" to watch a solar eclipse outside the "moment of totality," when the moon completely obscures the Sun.

Inspect your eclipse glasses or handheld viewer for scratches. If damaged, discard them.

Always supervise children using solar viewers.

DO NOT look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other device while wearing eclipse glasses. The concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and can cause serious eye injury.

You can view the eclipse directly without proper eye protection only when the Moon completely obscures the Sun's rays. As soon as you see even a little bit of the sun, immediately put your eclipse glasses back on.

