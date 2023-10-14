Solar eclipse livestream: Watch Saturday's rare 'ring of fire' annual eclipse live

On Saturday, millions of Americans will be in the path of a rare "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse, visible over multiple states in the U.S.

NASA is streaming the solar eclipse, with live coverage beginning Saturday. The livestream will feature conversations with scientists and telescope views from across the country. You can watch the livestream at the video at the top of this page or on NASA's YouTube channel.

According to NASA, a solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth while it as its farthest point from the Earth. The moon is farther away from than usual for this eclipse, appearing smaller than the sun and not completely covering it, creating the "ring of fire" effect.

Annular solar eclipse: Here's what to know about viewing and capturing the solar eclipse with your cellphone camera

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

How to safely watch the solar eclipse: You'll want eclipse glasses or a viewer Saturday

Weather permitting, the solar eclipse will be visible in Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Texas, as well as parts of California, Idaho, Colorado and Arizona. It will also continue to Central America in Mexico, Belize, Honduras and Panama, and will travel through Colombia in South America before ending off the coast of Natal, Brazil.

According to NASA, it will first become visible in Oregon around 9:13 a.m. PDT, weather permitting, and will end in Texas around 12:03 p.m. CDT.

Saturday's annular solar eclipse is different from a total eclipse, the next of which is expected to occur in April and will be the last opportunity for people in the states to catch a glimpse of a ring of fire for a number of years.

'Ring of fire' solar eclipse: What time is it on Saturday and where can you view it?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch solar eclipse livestream: Saturday's rare 'ring of fire' event