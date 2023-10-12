Solar Eclipse viewable without hurting eyes

Oct. 11—When the annular solar eclipse appears over Muskogee this Saturday, 10-year-old E'Layla Shannon will be ready.

The Cherokee Elementary student and a few other youngsters recently made solar eclipse viewers at Muskogee STEAM Center. That way, they can safely view the eclipse when it appears over Muskogee shortly after noon Saturday.

According to the NASA website, annular solar eclipses occur when the moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth as it passes between the sun and Earth. As a result, the moon will look like a dark disk in front of a larger bright disk, creating a bright ring around the moon.

Muskogee viewers can only expect to see 70 percent of the annular eclipse this Saturday, according to the website. The shadow would be off-center and viewers see a crescent.

However, looking directly at the sun can damage the eyes.

"It will burn," E'Layla said.

However, there are several ways to safely view the eclipse.

Muskogee Public Library will hand out special eclipse viewing glasses from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Adults can make a carrying case for their glasses, said Jennifer Fuller, library youth services department head.

"And for the children, we're going to be making a special craft using a paper plate that the kids get to decorate," Fuller said. "They can use their solar eclipse glasses and put them on the plate, so they look outside of the glasses the plate will still protect their eyes."

Fuller said people can take their glasses to the Papilion at Honor Heights Park to view the eclipse from noon to 1:30 p.m.

People also can make viewers.

Retired Muskogee High science teacher Derryl Venters taught youngsters at the STEAM Center how to make viewers with paper towel tubes.

They wrapped one end of a paper towel tube in foil and cut 1-inch square notches on the other end, where they taped a circle of paper. Then they used a pin to poke a tiny hole in the foil.

To see the eclipse, people should point the foil end toward the sun and look through the square notch at the paper, Venters said.

"You make a pin prick in the middle of the foil so you can see the shadow," Venters said. "On this day, the moon is going to get in front of the sun, and what you're going to see is a dark spot right on the perimeter of the image."