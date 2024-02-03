Solar farms planned for Coldwater and Marshall

COLDWATER — The Michigan South Central Power Agency will consider building solar farms to generate 9.6 megawatts of energy in Coldwater and Marshall after negotiations to purchase power from an Oceana County solar farm ended.

"We couldn't agree on contract rates," power agency manager Pam Sullivan said of negotiations with Northstar Energy.

Sullivan could not disclose the proposed price because of a confidentiality agreement.

Located in Michigan's Oceana County, NorthStar Energy-owned Hart Solar offered to sell up to 100 megawatts. The company was waiting to start construction until after obtaining power purchase contracts with municipal, cooperative, commercial, and industrial customers in the Midwest.

MSCPA looked at the project to provide energy, capacity, and renewable energy credits to meet state and customer requirements.

MSCPA developed plans in the last year for solar farms in Coldwater and Marshall.

Coldwater would use the property the city owns along the east side of I-69 between State and Newton roads.

Kevin Maynard, director of Electric Utilities in Marshall, said plans are to put its project on a city-owned parcel of land southeast of town near the nature center.

Sullivan said construction depends upon MSCPA obtaining a USDA grant. The grant would equal the cost of 25% of the power purchased by MSCPA members from the project once costs are determined after construction.

Sullivan said, "We're going to propose language that makes it an option for the members that if we don't get the grant, and they want to still proceed with it that we can."

American Municipal Power, the Ohio-based joint operating agency that manages MSCPA, would build the projects, and members would sign contracts to purchase the power.

This arrangement does not require the municipalities to borrow or bond to construct solar farms.

City participants would still gain energy, capacity, and renewable energy credits.

Coldwater Board of Public Utilities engineering manager Andrew Cameron told the MSCPA board an unidentified Coldwater commercial customer planned a local 1.1-megawatt solar facility.

"That is contingent upon obtaining a REAP grant, so we are waiting before discussing equipment and interconnections," Cameron said.

USDA has $145 million for loans and grant awards through the Rural Energy for America Program to help agricultural producers and rural small business owners make energy efficiency improvements and renewable energy investments to lower energy costs.

