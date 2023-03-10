Solar firms Sunnova and Sunrun shed light on exposure to Silicon Valley Bank

Banking regulators close Silicon Valley Bank
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Residential solar companies Sunrun Inc and Sunnova Energy on Friday disclosed their exposure to SVB Financial Group, which has been closed down by California banking regulators.

Sunrun stated SVB was one of the lenders in two of its credit facilities, but said it was less than 15% of its total hedging facilities and does not anticipate significant exposure.

Sunrun has cash deposits with SVB totaling nearly $80 million, while SVB's undrawn commitment in the non-recourse senior aggregation warehouse facility is about $40 million.

Sunnova also views its exposure to SVB as negligible since it does not hold cash deposits or securities with the financial group. However, one of its subsidiaries is part of a credit facility where SVB serves as a lender.

SVB has unfunded commitments of $15 million under the Back-Leverage Facility, which is one of three warehouse facilities currently entered into by Sunnova's subsidiaries, with a total commitment of $1.35 billion.

"SVB has been involved in lending to countless renewable energy companies, including solar… this is nothing unique with Sunrun," said Pavel Molchanov, an analyst with Raymond James.

California banking regulators closed startup-focused lender SVB on Friday, which does business as Silicon Valley Bank, making it the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Recommended Stories

  • Sunrun’s Connection to SVB May Be Hurting Its Stock

    SVB Financial Group, which was shut down by regulators on Friday, was a lender to clean energy firms like Sunrun, which is the largest residential solar developer in the U.S.

  • SVB shut down sends shockwaves through Silicon Valley

    The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday sent shockwaves through the startup community, which has come to view the lender as a source of reliable capital, particularly for some of tech’s biggest moonshots. SVB Financial Group was shuttered by California banking regulators Friday in a bid to protect depositors following a dive in the value of its investment holdings and a rush of withdrawal requests starting just two days ago. At some California branch locations, depositors gathered early Friday to attempt to get their cash out, fearing it could be inaccessible in the coming days.

  • A major bank failed. Here’s why it’s not 2008 again

    The financial institution best known for its relationships with high-flying world technology startups and venture capital, Silicon Valley Bank, experienced one of the oldest problems in banking — a bank run — which led to its failure on Friday. Its downfall is the largest failure of a financial institution since Washington Mutual collapsed at the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago. Here's what to know about why the bank failed, who was affected most, and what to know about how it may, and may not affect, the wider banking system in the U.S.

  • Silicon Valley Bank stock to remain halted, Nasdaq says

    MARKET PULSE Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) the parent of embattled Silicon Valley Bank, will remain halted “until SVB Financial Group has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information,” Nasdaq said late Friday.

  • What’s Going on With Silicon Valley Bank?

    SVB Financial Group bought some of the safest assets in the world of finance. SVB Financial is the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, which counts many startups and venture-capital firms as clients. SVB ended the first quarter of 2020 with just over $60 billion in total deposits.

  • SVB’s Balance-Sheet Time Bomb Was ‘Sitting in Plain Sight,’ Short Seller Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The problems that triggered SVB Financial Group Inc.’s death spiral were hiding in plain sight in the firm’s earnings reports.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Mon

  • Silicon Valley Bank’s failure is an extinction-level event for startups, says Y Combinator’s Garry Tan

    Garry Tan says SVB collapse will set innovation back a decade and that FDIC must make receivership "as short as possible."

  • Silicon Valley Bank seized by regulators

    Silicon Valley Bank is the largest bank failure since the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

  • Why Ulta and Target are this earnings season’s ‘class couple’

    Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer discusses the relationship between Ulta and Target and details which aspects of the partnership have led to their success.

  • Gap Tumbles as Downbeat Forecast Follows Quarterly Sales Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. shares tumbled after the retailer reported quarterly sales that missed Wall Street’s estimates, an indication that it struggled to attract shoppers during the holiday season despite deep discounts.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds

  • Verizon Stock: Deep Value With a Swollen Dividend Yield

    Verizon stock's free-fall has created a compelling entry point for the yield-hungry

  • House Conservatives Outline Spending Cuts to Raise Debt Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus are demanding at least $3 trillion in spending cuts over a decade in exchange for supporting an increase in the debt ceiling, an opening bid in negotiations that is sure to be rejected by President Joe Biden and Democrats.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Coll

  • Bank collapses are back after a decade of easy money

    In the same way that the once-provincial building society Northern Rock was the unexpected canary in the coal mine of the global financial crash, could a little-known California bank trigger the next big meltdown?

  • Why Meta is this earnings season’s ‘most changed’ or improved company

    Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer explains why Facebook parent company Meta was the most changed or improved upon company this earnings season.

  • Yellen Says Bank System Remains Resilient in Wake of SVB Failure

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Friday reacted to the largest failure by a US lender in more than a decade, offering its assurance that the US financial system would weather fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and that regulators were closely monitoring developments.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Col

  • Strategist: ‘I would avoid’ every regional bank amid Silicon Valley Bank fallout

    CFRA Research Director of Equity Research Ken Leon and Portfolio Wealth Advisors President-CIO Lee Munson discuss the failure of Silicon Valley Bank to raise new capital and contemplate the effects this may have on regional banks.

  • DocuSign Shares Slide 23% as Margins Face Scrutiny

    The e-signature company warned of a worsening macroeconomic backdrop, and analysts raised concerns about stepped-up competition.

  • Fed Rate Cuts in 2023 Priced Back In as Bank Worries Escalate

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivative traders lost no time re-instating bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates before the year is out.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money F

  • Maine man arrested in murder-for-hire plot, feds say

    Korsiak allegedly agreed to the murder-for-hire plot of a fictitious Manhattan businessman in exchange for $50,000, a federal complaint said.

  • Wall Street Firm Turns Bearish On Apple Stock; Here's Why

    A Wall Street firm turned bearish on Apple stock on Friday, downgrading shares to sell from neutral.