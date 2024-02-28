Solar flares are the strongest in a decade, but likely not the cause of a phone outage

The most important energy source for life on Earth can also supply the planet with space weather storms — bursts of electrons, protons, radiation and other particles — that can potentially affect technology.

But not every glitch can be blamed on the sun.

The most powerful solar storms can interfere with radio transmitters, satellite operations and communications, navigation and GPS and the electric power grid, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Three of the strongest solar flares in almost a decade occurred last Wednesday and Thursday, two hours before the nationwide cellular outage that affected tens of thousands of phone customers.

But scientists at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center are assuring people that while solar flares can affect communication systems, “based on the intensity of the eruption and associated phenomena, it is highly unlikely that these flares contributed to the widely reported cellular network outages.”

Still, because the nation’s safety and defense, economy, and many basic daily functions rely on the effective performance of these technologies, space weather events remain a threat.

Scientists monitor the sun 24/7 watching for storms

Just as the National Weather Service forecasts the weather on Earth, the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center is the official authority for non-terrestrial weather forecasts. By using ground-based instruments and satellites, forecasters observe the sun for variations to issue warnings, watches, and alerts for dangerous space weather events.

Massive explosions on the sun’s surface, or solar flares, are one indicator that a storm is happening in space. These flares come from sunspots and throw off radiation, ultra-violet light and more.

According to a NASA heliophysics blog, “flares are our solar system’s most powerful explosive events — the most powerful flares have the energy equivalent of a billion hydrogen bombs, enough energy to power the whole world for 20,000 years.”

While solar flares are the most powerful explosive events, according to NASA scientists, the biggest solar storms come from what are called coronal mass ejections, which are massive clouds of plasma and magnetic field ejected by the sun.

These two events can, and sometimes do, happen at the same time — the strongest flares are commonly linked with the ejections — but they travel in different ways and speeds, can appear differently, release different things and affect planets and other objects in the solar system in different ways.

Because solar flares move at the speed of light, it takes only eight minutes for the effects to reach Earth, while a coronal ejection takes about one to three days to make its way here. Coronal mass ejections can cause geomagnetic storms on Earth, a massive gust of solar winds that disrupt the outer layer of Earth’s magnetic field, wreaking havoc in the entire magnetic field of the planet, scientists say.

Remarkably unusual but severe geomagnetic storms caused by such ejections can produce widespread blackouts, like a 1989 event that plummeted Quebec into darkness for nine hours. Generally, these storms are not strong enough to disrupt the lives of people on Earth.

Mark Johnston, a NASA Solar System Ambassador based in Scottsdale, explains that most people do not even realize that a solar storm is happening, unless they get to experience the Northern Lights.

“If CMEs are strong enough, they can penetrate down and blow transformers out and do all sorts of nasty things, but it would have to be an extremely strong one,” Johnston said. “The average CME wouldn't do that. The average CME is only going to give you a Northern Lights event and potentially disrupt some radio communications.”

Look up: Arizona’s dark skies are good for stargazing and your health. Here’s how

Entering the peak of this solar cycle

While scientists are still unable to predict precisely when a solar flare will happen, they can measure several different factors to determine if one is likely to occur.

Our sun is essentially a massive ball of hot gas that is electrically charged, and as the gas moves, it creates an intensely powerful magnetic field. That magnetic field goes through cycles, aptly dubbed the solar cycle.

Every 11 years, the sun’s magnetic field changes entirely, with the north and south poles switching places. Currently, the transition between the solar minimum (the period when the sun has the least number of sunspots) and the solar maximum (when the sun has the most sunspots) is in full swing.

“There's a very, very large sunspot called AR3590 on the sun that's actually visible to the naked eye if you wear protection," Johnston said. "It's about 10 times bigger than Earth. It's throwing off a lot of flares and X-class flares — those are the most powerful ones that have the potential to disrupt radio communications and things like that. So we are on the upward trend with this cycle peaking sometime in early 2025.”

There is no reason to sound the alarm, however. Astronomers like Johnston and other heliophysicists and scientists say chances are that our most extreme effect from solar flares and coronal ejections will be beautiful Northern Lights.

To monitor the sun alongside scientists, visit NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Service for a regularly-updated feed on space’s current weather conditions.

Caralin Nunes writes about weather and related topics for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Email her with story tips at caralin.nunes@arizonarepublic.com.

You can support environmental journalism in Arizona by subscribing to azcentral today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Storms are ramping up on the Sun, does not concern scientists